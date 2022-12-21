Read full article on original website
Transitions Homeless Center open during cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
Christmas gift return tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season for many and so is returning them. In fact, almost 20% of merchandise sold during the holiday season is expected to be returned. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some advice about the best way to handle...
CDC issues alert for invasive Strep A
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A triple virus threat is heading into the holiday weekend, along with the flu, Covid, and RSV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now issuing a new alert for an invasive form of strep. Here’s ABC’s Erielle Reshe.
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
Transitions homeless shelter open during frigid weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. Last night we are told the shelter had well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below...
Several outages reported in the Midlands
Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Local church and community members work together to open warming shelter in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — This weekend, a multipurpose room at O'Neal Street United Methodist Church in Newberry is transforming into a warming shelter. It's the first to open in the county. “The shelter will be open to those who are without a home, without a shelter during this time. But...
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
Fairfield County to open warming center during cold holiday weekend
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Emergency Management and Fairfield School District are opening a warming center for residents during the cold holiday weekend. The center will be located at the Fairfield Middle School Gym in Winnsboro. Shelter and areas to recharge devices will be available on December 23...
Lexington food drive continues today
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A food drive in Lexington continues today. Mission Lexington and the Lexington Sheriff’s Department are teaming up to collect non-perishable food items. Deputies will be at the Lowes Foods on Augusta Highway across from Lexington High School from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
Columbia Fire Department provides home heating tips this Winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department released some safe home heating tips for residents during the upcoming frigid weather. The Department wants to stress these important reminders:. FOR SPACE HEATERS. Keep anything that can burn (including carpet) at least 3 feet away from. heating equipment, like the furnace,...
Columbia Parking cashless payments offered through “ParkHub”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia has introduced a new way to pay for parking. Columbia Parking Services announced earlier this week that they’ll begin using a cashless payment method called Parkhub in addition to the already existing cash and card payment options. A service fee will...
Last-minute gift ideas for Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Christmas holiday is just days away…. Here’s ABC’s Reena Roy with some last-minute gift ideas.
Thousands show solidarity with Orangeburg County teen being hospitalized for illness
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County teen has been hospitalized for weeks with a critical illness. Thousands on Facebook have joined a prayer movement called Miracle for Rock Riser, sending well wishes for his recovery. “Rock of course was and is a normal seventeen-year-old boy about a month...
Thousands experience power outages due to high winds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy and Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative have reported wind related outages on December 23 throughout the Midlands. According to the Dominion Energy website there are currently over 300 active outages, with more than 7,000 customers affected by this lapse in power. Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC) reported 1,697...
"It's a tradition": Columbia families brave the cold for holiday light displays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It not only sounds and looks like the holiday season at Segra Park, it feels like it, too. “I’m cold but I feel the holiday spirit," said Gracie Stone. Dozens of families turned out in the cold night for this year's Fireflies Holiday Lights display. The display featuring a million lights also had smores, crafts, and tasty food.
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
Sumter Police: Abstain from drinking and driving this holiday weekend
A few tips can be followed to have a safe, enjoyable holiday season:. Have a designated driver, who won’t drink, or use a ride share service or other transportation provider. Remember the risks increase with that first sip. Stay alert. Avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel...
