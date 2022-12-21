ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Transitions Homeless Center open during cold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
COLUMBIA, SC
Christmas gift return tips

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season for many and so is returning them. In fact, almost 20% of merchandise sold during the holiday season is expected to be returned. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some advice about the best way to handle...
COLUMBIA, SC
CDC issues alert for invasive Strep A

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A triple virus threat is heading into the holiday weekend, along with the flu, Covid, and RSV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now issuing a new alert for an invasive form of strep. Here’s ABC’s Erielle Reshe.
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Transitions homeless shelter open during frigid weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. Last night we are told the shelter had well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below...
COLUMBIA, SC
Several outages reported in the Midlands

Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
CAYCE, SC
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
COLUMBIA, SC
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
COLUMBIA, SC
Fairfield County to open warming center during cold holiday weekend

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Emergency Management and Fairfield School District are opening a warming center for residents during the cold holiday weekend. The center will be located at the Fairfield Middle School Gym in Winnsboro. Shelter and areas to recharge devices will be available on December 23...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Lexington food drive continues today

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A food drive in Lexington continues today. Mission Lexington and the Lexington Sheriff’s Department are teaming up to collect non-perishable food items. Deputies will be at the Lowes Foods on Augusta Highway across from Lexington High School from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia Fire Department provides home heating tips this Winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department released some safe home heating tips for residents during the upcoming frigid weather. The Department wants to stress these important reminders:. FOR SPACE HEATERS. Keep anything that can burn (including carpet) at least 3 feet away from. heating equipment, like the furnace,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Parking cashless payments offered through “ParkHub”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia has introduced a new way to pay for parking. Columbia Parking Services announced earlier this week that they’ll begin using a cashless payment method called Parkhub in addition to the already existing cash and card payment options. A service fee will...
COLUMBIA, SC
Thousands experience power outages due to high winds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy and Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative have reported wind related outages on December 23 throughout the Midlands. According to the Dominion Energy website there are currently over 300 active outages, with more than 7,000 customers affected by this lapse in power. Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative (MCEC) reported 1,697...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter Police: Abstain from drinking and driving this holiday weekend

A few tips can be followed to have a safe, enjoyable holiday season:. Have a designated driver, who won’t drink, or use a ride share service or other transportation provider. Remember the risks increase with that first sip. Stay alert. Avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel...
SUMTER, SC

