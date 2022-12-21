ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Joanna Gaines Says Her Aunt Mary’s Recipe for Christmas Candy Is ‘Time Well Spent’

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

In the Kitchen With Joanna Gaines, star Joanna Gaines always has a story to tell about her family’s favorite recipes. She loves to connect the dots between how her family eats and the memories they have made. No other time of year is that more important than at Christmastime . She and her family spend an entire day baking and creating sweet treats.

These moments are luxurious to Joanna, who has a busy life filled with work and caring for her five children with her husband, Chip Gaines . Christmas candy is a cherished memory that connects the clan and allows Joanna to pass on her traditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBB0c_0jqLPlHv00
Joanna Gaines | Discovery+/Magnolia Network

The television personality dedicated an entire episode of her Discovery+ series to Christmas Candy making

In an essay for her Magnolia blog, Joanna revealed the joy this yearly tradition brings her. She couldn’t wait to share her feelings with her readers.

“There’s something so nostalgic and joyful about baking during the holiday season. Every year, my girls and I camp out in the kitchen for a full day—blasting Christmas music—making and packaging homemade candy for our family and friends,” she wrote.

“Delivering that box of delight always makes those long hours in the kitchen time well spent.”

Her candy box contained recipes for five specific candies, all of which held a spot in her heart. Those recipes included Salted Caramel Peanut Brittle, White Chocolate Peppermint Bark, Aunt Mary’s Cherry Mashers, crunchy Peanut Butter Balls, and chewy Old Fashioned Caramels.

However, Joanna says of the experience, “Making candy is one way to bring sweetness to your holiday season, but the memories made along the way with your family and friends—those are the sweetest of them all.”

Joanna Gaines always includes a favorite Christmas candy recipe from her Aunt Mary

The Discovery+ television personality revealed in a separate Magnolia blog post that one of her Christmas candy traditions includes a favorite from her Aunt Mary, a recipe titled Cherry Mashers . The original Cherry Mash candy blends peanuts and chocolate coating with a sweet cherry fondant center.

Subsequently, “An unexpected delight comes with the blend of cherry and chocolate. My dad’s sister used to make these candies every year around the holidays, and his love for them became my own.”

Joanna continued, “I asked my Aunt Mary if I could share her recipe, and she gladly obliged—and there’s no doubt I’ll be adding it to the lineup of treats I make every holiday season.”

Other Christmas traditions keep Joanna Gaines and her family close

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jl0Px_0jqLPlHv00
Joanna Gaines | Discovery+/Magnolia Network
Related

Joanna Gaines’ Family-Favorite Banana Bread Recipe Is a Gaines Family Tradition: ‘Its the Comfort of Home’

Still, for yet another Magnolia Blog post, Joanna revealed Christmas traditions that keep the Gaines family close. They have a family tree that holds all their most cherished ornaments.

“I love unpacking all the family ornaments we ooh and ahh over each year. The ones commemorating family trips and first Christmases. Many of them are handmade and quirky and loved all the more for it,” she wrote.

“Every year, it’s an emotional experience for me when this one goes up. It reminds us how many Christmases we have left under one roof and how fast the kids are growing up. The ‘family tree’ is risky and unpredictable, but it always turns out to be our favorite,” she concluded. Joanna also places a Christmas tree in her bedroom, sometimes in her children’s bedrooms.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Joanna Gaines Undergoes Major Surgery

Joanna Gaines will be taking it easy this holiday season as the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star recovers from spinal surgery. The Magnolia Network personality, who shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, shared her recent hospitalization journey with her followers Thursday morning, sharing a photo of herself rocking sunglasses and throwing up a peace sign while laying in her hospital bed.
Quick Country 96.5

Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd Reach a Very Sad Milestone

It happens to every couple with kids, but Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd seem to be taking it in stride — literally. On Instagram, the reality television star and famous blogger offered a photo with her husband, taking a brisk walk on a clear Oklahoma afternoon. It's their new thing, because they needed to find a new thing. Caring for children won't be their 'thing' much longer.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
Distractify

Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details

Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
wmagazine.com

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday

America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
People

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children

The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
MAINE STATE
TODAY.com

62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy

From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
VERMONT STATE
E! News

Jenna Bush Hager Recalls How Her Now-Husband Got Caught Sneaking Out of White House Early On in Romance

Watch: Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Story About Late Grandmother. The Secret Service was on the case. Jenna Bush Hager responded to two fans during the After Show segment of the Nov. 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live who wanted to know how her now-husband Henry Hager managed to evade the Secret Service when he snuck out of the White House early on in their relationship.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

247K+
Followers
123K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy