Jalon Kilgore Signs Letter Of Intent

Safety Jalin Kilgore has dynamic ability and is now officially a part of South Carolina's program.

The Gamecocks made a concerted effort to bring in a loaded safety class, and one of the headliners is Jalon Kilgore.

Kilgore is a Georgia native with a complete skill set . He is a competitor that raises the ceiling of South Carolina's room and should eventually become one of the top secondary players on their roster.

Many safeties they brought in have high upside . While Kilgore shares that high ceiling, he is a safe prospect who can jump in and compete in practices immediately.

Prospect: Jalon Kilgore

Projected Position: Field-Side Safety

Vitals: 6-1 and 200 lbs.

School: Putnam County High School (Eatonton, Georgia)

Frame: Kilgore has the prototypical safety frame. He has an advanced physical profile and only needs to add about ten pounds of muscle to be a legitimate every-down safety.

Athleticism: Closing speed, closing speed, closing speed. Kilgore can play MOF in Cover-3, the field-side in Cover-2, and play robber in Cover-1. He flips his hips well and flashes the ability to play hash mark to hash mark.

Instincts: Putnam put Kilgore in many different situations, forcing him to learn on the fly. He recognizes when to play run support and when to play pass coverage while routinely taking solid angles.

Polish: While he could sometimes take long routes to the football when it is in the air, Kilgore is one of the readiest prospects South Carolina will sign.

Bottom Line: Kilgore lives and breathes football. His competitive nature and traits make him a projectable starter, and he should make many big plays for Carolina.

