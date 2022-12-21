ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Jalon Kilgore Signs Letter Of Intent

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5Xux_0jqLPQhY00

Safety Jalin Kilgore has dynamic ability and is now officially a part of South Carolina's program.

The Gamecocks made a concerted effort to bring in a loaded safety class, and one of the headliners is Jalon Kilgore.

Kilgore is a Georgia native with a complete skill set . He is a competitor that raises the ceiling of South Carolina's room and should eventually become one of the top secondary players on their roster.

Many safeties they brought in have high upside . While Kilgore shares that high ceiling, he is a safe prospect who can jump in and compete in practices immediately.

Prospect: Jalon Kilgore

Projected Position: Field-Side Safety

Vitals: 6-1 and 200 lbs.

School: Putnam County High School (Eatonton, Georgia)

Frame: Kilgore has the prototypical safety frame. He has an advanced physical profile and only needs to add about ten pounds of muscle to be a legitimate every-down safety.

Athleticism: Closing speed, closing speed, closing speed. Kilgore can play MOF in Cover-3, the field-side in Cover-2, and play robber in Cover-1. He flips his hips well and flashes the ability to play hash mark to hash mark.

Instincts: Putnam put Kilgore in many different situations, forcing him to learn on the fly. He recognizes when to play run support and when to play pass coverage while routinely taking solid angles.

Polish: While he could sometimes take long routes to the football when it is in the air, Kilgore is one of the readiest prospects South Carolina will sign.

Bottom Line: Kilgore lives and breathes football. His competitive nature and traits make him a projectable starter, and he should make many big plays for Carolina.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer reveals bizarre recruiting tactic he used to secure top-tier prospect

Shane Beamer revealed a slightly bizarre recruiting tactic he used to prove a point to Oluwatosin Babalade, South Carolina’s 4-star offensive tackle commit. Beamer said Wednesday that he climbed a tree outside his house to prove that point to Babalade. It’s worth noting that the talented offensive lineman committed to South Carolina Tuesday night after decommitting from Maryland on Dec. 13.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
CAMDEN, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

XZAVIER MCLEOD HEADING TO SOUTH CAROLINA

On Tuesday, Dec. 20th, Class of 2023 Senior, Xzavier McLeod, joined family, friends, coaches, and media to declare his commitment to further his academic & athletic career. McLeod, the 6’5 Defensive Lineman, has chosen to further his education and football while attending the University of South Carolina. Congratulations Xzavier,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tigers named D2 HBCU National Champions by BoxToRow

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — The Benedict Tigers finished the inaugural HBCU Division II Coaches Poll powered by BOXTOROW as the No. 1 team in the final poll. Benedict received all but one first place vote. “To God be the Glory! I’m extremely grateful that our peers voted us as the...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Sports

How to watch South Carolina vs. Western Kentucky: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-2; South Carolina 5-6 The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are staying on the road Thursday to face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Colonial Life Arena. The Hilltoppers will be seeking to avenge the 75-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 14 of last year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLOS.com

Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
648
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy