Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Hilariously Parody Their Mom's Reality Show

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian 's kids Penelope (10) and Reign (8) teamed up with their mom to make a hilarious parody of their family's iconic reality tv show Keeping Up With the Kardashians . Using the "orange soda" TikTok trend that's based on an AI parody of conversations that happened on the show, the brother and sister lip-synced to the audio.

"You should get the orange soda, it's amazing," Reign says and Penelope replies , "OK." That's when Kourtney makes a quick appearance as a waiter. "What would you ladies like to drink?"

"Orange soda, please," Reign says while Penelope says, "I'll have the strawberry soda." The camera then cuts to Reign looking upset while dramatic music starts playing in the background. Suddenly, Reign is playing a different character marked by a blonde wig and says, "Me too, strawberry soda."

The TikTok ends with Reign's first character telling the camera in a mock confessional, "I am so shocked and betrayed right now."

Several of the Kardashian-Jenners have parodied their famous KUWTK moments in TikTok including Kylie Jenner and more recently, North West lip-syncing to her mother, Kim Kardashian 's, most emotional lines from the show.

Kourtney and Khloe also discussed several iconic moments from the show while taking Vanity Fair 's lie detector test. During the interview, Kourtney revealed that Khloe never lets her daughter True sleepover at her house . "I don't think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is," Khloe said after her sister asked for a reason.