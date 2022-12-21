Injury report: Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Chicago Bulls will be without one key role player against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Chicago Bulls (12-18) visit the Atlanta Hawks (16-15) tonight, looking to win their second straight game.

Lonzo Ball is still out for the Bulls with a left knee injury. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) is also out against the Hawks.

Chicago Bulls starting lineup:

C: Nikola Vucevic

PF: Patrick Williams

SF: DeMar DeRozan

SG: Zach LaVine

PG: Alex Caruso

Green will not play against the Hawks

Green last played on Friday’s 114-91 home loss against the Knicks when he had seven points, three rebounds, and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench. He is out against the Hawks due to right knee soreness.

The injury also forced Green to miss three consecutive games earlier this month. He averages 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 16.2 minutes over 25 games this season. With Green out, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. will have increased playing time. Williams and Jones Jr. combined for eight points, six assists, five rebounds, and five steals against the Heat.

Green’s contributions to the Bulls earned him a spot in the starting lineup, replacing Williams, but his injury put this promotion on hold.

“We’ll probably put [Green] back in the starting lineup [when he’s healthy] to see what that looks like,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said on December 7.