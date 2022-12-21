ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Injury report: Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green vs. Atlanta Hawks

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrczD_0jqLOw0H00

The Chicago Bulls will be without one key role player against the Atlanta Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls (12-18) visit the Atlanta Hawks (16-15) tonight, looking to win their second straight game.

Lonzo Ball is still out for the Bulls with a left knee injury. Javonte Green (right knee soreness) is also out against the Hawks.

Chicago Bulls starting lineup:

C: Nikola Vucevic

PF: Patrick Williams

SF: DeMar DeRozan

SG: Zach LaVine

PG: Alex Caruso

Green will not play against the Hawks

Green last played on Friday’s 114-91 home loss against the Knicks when he had seven points, three rebounds, and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench. He is out against the Hawks due to right knee soreness.

The injury also forced Green to miss three consecutive games earlier this month. He averages 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 16.2 minutes over 25 games this season. With Green out, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. will have increased playing time. Williams and Jones Jr. combined for eight points, six assists, five rebounds, and five steals against the Heat.

Green’s contributions to the Bulls earned him a spot in the starting lineup, replacing Williams, but his injury put this promotion on hold.

“We’ll probably put [Green] back in the starting lineup [when he’s healthy] to see what that looks like,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said on December 7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip

DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

New York Knicks disciplined by NBA for tampering with Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks on Wednesday were punished by the NBA for tampering with Jalen Brunson. The Knicks signed Brunson to a 4-year, $110 million contract at the start of free agency. The Dallas Mavericks suspected something was amiss when they were never given the chance to make a counteroffer. The Knicks also worked to... The post New York Knicks disciplined by NBA for tampering with Jalen Brunson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
352
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy