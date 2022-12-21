Breaking: 5-Star Edge Matayo Uiagalelei Picks Oregon Over Ohio State, USC

The week of the early signing period didn't get off to a great start for Oregon, as the Ducks saw five-star quarterback Dante Moore flip his commitment to UCLA.

But Dan Lanning's team has quickly made Oregon fans forget the loss of Moore. Since then, the Ducks have been on fire on the recruiting trail.

The biggest addition yet came Wednesday, when five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei committed to sign with the Ducks. Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagelelei, picked Oregon over Ohio State, USC and Alabama, among others.

Uiagalelei, who starred for the nation's No. 1 high school team in St. John Bosco, is ranked as the No. 5 edge rusher and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Uiagalelei is the second five-star prospect to choose Oregon on Wednesday. The Ducks also pulled off a shocker when they flipped safety Peyton Bowen, who had previously been committed to Notre Dame. Bowen is ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the nation.

On Tuesday, Oregon landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, who had previously been committed to Baylor.

With the addition of Uiagalelei, Oregon's recruiting class now ranks ninth nationally.

There had been some speculation that Matayo Uiagalelei's choice could impact where his older brother plays next season. However, it would seem unlikely for D.J. Uiagalelei to transfer to Oregon, as Ducks' starting quarterback Bo Nix announced Sunday that he plans to return next season.

D.J. Uiagalelei has kept his second recruitment quiet. The only school he's been publicly tied to is UCLA, where he reportedly visited last week.