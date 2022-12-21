ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Mindfulness of inclusive holiday gatherings for all

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The holidays are a magical time to be surrounded by loved ones, spending time with family comes easy for most people. But for those who may have different physical abilities, there are some things to keep in mind for everyone to feel welcome. Director of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Extreme cold in Baltimore for Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 24 — Maryland is bracing for dangerously cold temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. Saturday is sunny, blustery, and frigid with highs only in the low 20s this afternoon with wind chill temperatures below 10 degrees. Bundle up if you're going to M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' game this afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Medieval Times donates $100,000 to support families experiencing food insecurity

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, announced a $100,000 donation from the Medieval Times Foundation to support families experiencing food insecurity, Thursday. Recognizing that the holidays can be a difficult time of year for many individuals and families, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament has donated $10,000 to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Lucky lady from Baltimore wins $30,000 from bonus crossword scratch-off

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A lucky lady from Baltimore found herself in the Lottery Winner’s Circle with her friend this week after discovering a $30,000-winning Bonus Crossword scratch-off. Tamara Moore of Baltimore is planning a relaxing vacation, now that she won $30,000 on a Bonus Crossword scratch-off. Moore bought...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Enjoy a pre-fixe dinner menu by Copper Shark

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The holiday season has been super busy. Take a break this Christmas Eve and enjoy a meal, you didn't have to plan at Copper Shark with their pre-fixe menu featuring special flavors of the season. Copper Shark Bartender Mack Bayline and Chef Matthew Audette share a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
BETHLEHEM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Winter storm leaves trail of damage, power problems across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dangerous weather-maker is blasting its way through Maryland causing damage that has left one person dead. A driver was killed when a tree fell over in Thurmont, Md. Trees and tree limbs knocked down by strong, sustained winds damaged electric distribution equipment throughout BGE’s service...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Mental health awareness during the holiday season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The holiday season is known as the most joyful time of year, but for some, getting through the season can feel like a struggle. Whether it be the first holiday season without a loved one, a spike in stress levels, or a general feeling of loneliness.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Georgetown University hires Adnan Syed, 'It's a full circle moment'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Georgetown University announced they have hired Adnan Syed in an effort to support the Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI). PJI is an "organization that addresses the root causes and consequences of mass incarceration and offers educational programs and training for incarcerated individuals and returning citizens," the university said.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot to death in downtown Silver Spring parking garage

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A man in his 60s was found dead Wednesday night at a parking garage in the middle of a popular holiday shopping area in downtown Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said. MCPD spokesperson Carlos Cortez said they responded to the parking...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Nick Mosby's Ethics Board violation could cost him nearly $200,000 in fines

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Money donated to Nick Mosby’s embattled legal defense fund could now cost him a fortune. It all started when a Baltimore City Ethics Board violation was issued back in May. The board ordered Council President Nick Mosby to shut down his embattled legal defense fund and identify its donors.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Federal authorities step in to help clean up crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth straight year, Baltimore City streets have been struck by more than 300 homicides. That amounts to nearly six unnecessary lives lost every week. Stepping in to stop the bloodshed, back in August, Maryland’s US Attorney Erek Barron implemented an Al Capone style of...
BALTIMORE, MD

