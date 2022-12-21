Read full article on original website
New York Mets Trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
