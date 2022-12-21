Read full article on original website
Ravens Run Past Falcons and Into the Postseason
The Ravens followed their familiar script for success against the Atlanta Falcons and punched their ticket to the postseason.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Finding Rhythm? 3 Takeaways From 17-9 Loss vs. Ravens
Despite the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder had a promising performance.
Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award
This was an incredible touchdown run by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Initial Reactions to the Panthers' Win Over Detroit
Carolina has a good start to the Christmas weekend.
Video: Jakobi Meyers catches touchdown on crazy pass play
The New England Patriots’ luck turned a bit in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as they staged a furious comeback from 22-0 down. On 3rd and 29 with about six minutes to go, the Patriots had Daniel Jones essentially toss up a desperation heave to try to keep the drive... The post Video: Jakobi Meyers catches touchdown on crazy pass play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LIVE SOON: Chiefs improve to 12-3 with victory over Seahawks. Let’s talk about it at 5pm
The SportsBeat Live crew talks about Saturday’s Chiefs victory over the Seattle Seahawks at about 5 p.m. today. Join in the Christmas Eve fun!
Report: Jets 'have lost confidence' in Zach Wilson, expect to move on this offseason
According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Jets organization ‘has lost confidence’ in Wilson and the QB seems to have lost confidence in himself, and he expects Gang Green to move on from Wilson after this season.
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
