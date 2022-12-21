The New England Patriots’ luck turned a bit in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as they staged a furious comeback from 22-0 down. On 3rd and 29 with about six minutes to go, the Patriots had Daniel Jones essentially toss up a desperation heave to try to keep the drive... The post Video: Jakobi Meyers catches touchdown on crazy pass play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO