Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jakobi Meyers catches touchdown on crazy pass play

The New England Patriots' luck turned a bit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as they staged a furious comeback from 22-0 down. On 3rd and 29 with about six minutes to go, the Patriots had Daniel Jones essentially toss up a desperation heave to try to keep the drive...
CINCINNATI, OH
Albany Herald

Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return

It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.

