Two of the four divisions in the NFC are locked down heading into Week 16: the Vikings clinched the NFC North with the biggest comeback in modern league history to beat the Colts, and the 49ers secured the NFC West title after sweeping the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since 2011. In the NFC East, both the Eagles and Cowboys have clinched playoff spots so far; Philadelphia will look to win the division title (and the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage) with a win over at Dallas on Christmas Eve.

3 HOURS AGO