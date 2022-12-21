ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report

All signs seem to point to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton returning to the NFL sidelines very soon. The latest report confirms that not only is he planning a return, but he’s also already putting a coaching staff together. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Peyton is trying to assemble a coaching staff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bill O’Brien could return to Patriots as OC

There have been constant calls since the offseason for the New England Patriots to bring in a true offensive coordinator. They resisted those calls and instead switched Matt Patricia and Joe Judge into offensive roles despite each of their relative lack of experience coaching offenses. Could Bill Belichick’s refusal to make a move in that... The post Report: Bill O’Brien could return to Patriots as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
Albany Herald

How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each NFC Team Projected to Have?

Two of the four divisions in the NFC are locked down heading into Week 16: the Vikings clinched the NFC North with the biggest comeback in modern league history to beat the Colts, and the 49ers secured the NFC West title after sweeping the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since 2011. In the NFC East, both the Eagles and Cowboys have clinched playoff spots so far; Philadelphia will look to win the division title (and the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage) with a win over at Dallas on Christmas Eve.
Albany Herald

Clinging to playoff hopes, Falcons visit Ravens for Saturday showdown

For the Falcons, the playoffs might as well start on Saturday at 1 p.m., when Atlanta visits the Baltimore Ravens in a game filled with postseason implications for both teams. If the Falcons (5-9) lose and Tampa Bay (6-8) wins at Arizona (4-10) on Sunday, Atlanta is eliminated from playoff contention, or if the Falcons lose and Carolina (5-9) beats visiting Detroit (7-7) on Saturday and the Saints (5-9) win in Cleveland (6-8), Atlanta’s final two games are essentially meaningless.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Winter Weather Looms Large Over NFL Week 16

Wherever you’re spending the holidays, I wish you good weather. Around the NFL, freezing temperatures, snow and wind—and in some cases, a combination of all three—are expected to affect the playoff race and Round 2 of the fantasy playoffs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy