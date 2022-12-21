Read full article on original website
Related
Browns-Saints matchup coldest regular season home game in franchise history
The Browns and Saints entered the Christmas Eve matchup not only facing each other, but facing the brutal cold.
NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report
All signs seem to point to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton returning to the NFL sidelines very soon. The latest report confirms that not only is he planning a return, but he’s also already putting a coaching staff together. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Peyton is trying to assemble a coaching staff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Sean Payton coaching report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Bill O’Brien could return to Patriots as OC
There have been constant calls since the offseason for the New England Patriots to bring in a true offensive coordinator. They resisted those calls and instead switched Matt Patricia and Joe Judge into offensive roles despite each of their relative lack of experience coaching offenses. Could Bill Belichick’s refusal to make a move in that... The post Report: Bill O’Brien could return to Patriots as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Albany Herald
Falcons vs. Ravens GAMEDAY Preview: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder No. 1 Need
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as he struggled in his first start.
Albany Herald
NFL's Tennessee Titans delay game one hour as state deals with rolling power outages
The NFL's Tennessee Titans delayed its scheduled noon CT game by an hour due to rolling blackouts in the region, which have since ended, stemming from the winter storm and brutal cold. "Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting our region, kickoff for today's game has been postponed...
Albany Herald
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each NFC Team Projected to Have?
Two of the four divisions in the NFC are locked down heading into Week 16: the Vikings clinched the NFC North with the biggest comeback in modern league history to beat the Colts, and the 49ers secured the NFC West title after sweeping the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since 2011. In the NFC East, both the Eagles and Cowboys have clinched playoff spots so far; Philadelphia will look to win the division title (and the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage) with a win over at Dallas on Christmas Eve.
Albany Herald
Jaguars Knock Colts Out of Playoff Contention For Second Consecutive Year
For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have delivered the knockout punch to the Indianapolis Colts. This time, though, it came by beating the New York Jets.
Albany Herald
Clinging to playoff hopes, Falcons visit Ravens for Saturday showdown
For the Falcons, the playoffs might as well start on Saturday at 1 p.m., when Atlanta visits the Baltimore Ravens in a game filled with postseason implications for both teams. If the Falcons (5-9) lose and Tampa Bay (6-8) wins at Arizona (4-10) on Sunday, Atlanta is eliminated from playoff contention, or if the Falcons lose and Carolina (5-9) beats visiting Detroit (7-7) on Saturday and the Saints (5-9) win in Cleveland (6-8), Atlanta’s final two games are essentially meaningless.
Albany Herald
Winter Weather Looms Large Over NFL Week 16
Wherever you’re spending the holidays, I wish you good weather. Around the NFL, freezing temperatures, snow and wind—and in some cases, a combination of all three—are expected to affect the playoff race and Round 2 of the fantasy playoffs.
Comments / 0