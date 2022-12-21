Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
FBI hate crimes soar in Missouri
Donald Trump’s presidency and the hate mongering his administration invited into mainstream America certainly has played a role in the number of hate crimes throughout the nation. The FBI has released 2021 statistics about bias-motivated incidents throughout the nation, including information about the offenses, victims, offenders, and locations of...
St. Louis American
Getting Connected
Lincoln University students will soon have new Chromebooks, upgraded classroom technology, and additional mobile wi-fi hotspots through a $2.9 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. The NTIA grant will be used through 2024 to help the HBCU expand its ability to...
