The Taliban government of Afghanistan decreed on Saturday that all female employees of non-governmental aid organizations be barred from working in the country.
KABUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from working, in a move the United Nations said would hit humanitarian operations just as winter grips a country already in economic crisis.
