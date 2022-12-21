Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Enterprise, Andalusia McDonald’s raise over $4,800 for Round-Up for RMHC of Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murphy’s Family Restaurant locations in Enterprise and Andalusia raised $4,883 as part of Round-Up for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Alabama. The initiative, which uses rounded up change from transactions to donate to RMHC of Alabama, helps provide “21 nights of comfort and care...
wtvy.com
Weather-related power outages affecting Wiregrass customers
AAA predicts 2022 to rank third busiest year for holiday travel. AAA Alabama's Clay Ingram talks with News 4's Kinsley Centers to break down what you need to know as the holiday travel season picks up. Geneva County vs Chipley | 2022 Holiday Explosion. Updated: 22 hours ago. Chipley defeated...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey makes surprise visit to 2 ADOC facilities, thanks employees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey showed her appreciation for correctional officers and support staff by making surprise visits to Kilby Correctional Facility and Tutwilers Women’s Facility. During her visits Tuesday and Wednesday, Ivey met individually with staff members, exchanging handshakes and offering words of encouragement. “The work...
wtvy.com
Department of Agriculture and Industries grants entry from the North Pole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Signed. Sealed. Santa has been authorized by the Alabama State Department of Agriculture and Industries to deliver packages in Alabama on Christmas Eve. State veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier and Commissioner Rick Pate have received an entry permit from the North Pole for a team of nine...
wtvy.com
ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. “The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the...
wtvy.com
Experts say Medicaid expansion is feasible in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and 25 other Republican governors want President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency. In a letter to the president, the governors cite the increasing cost of Medicaid. They claim the increasing cost is caused by the expanded eligibility allowing more people to take part in Medicaid.
wtvy.com
ALEA’s safety tips for the holiday season
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season is fast approaching and some may have already begun to travel to see their loved ones. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wants to remind everyone to slow down and prepare ahead of your trip to ensure that everyone arrives safely. The holiday travel...
wtvy.com
ADPH offers tips to prevent hypothermia and frostbite
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone is getting mentally and physically prepared for the bitterly cold temperatures heading our way and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is reminding people how quickly cold weather-related health problems can set in. ADPH said it’s important to take extra precautions as temperatures are...
Comments / 0