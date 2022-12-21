Read full article on original website
With seven sacks, Chargers' defense leads rout of Colts
It wasn't Justin Herbert's best game, but even when they weren't at their best, the Chargers were too much for Indy.
Bulls' defensive woes return in ugly loss to Western Conference-worst Rockets
Apparently, 12 is the maximum number of consecutive quarters in which the Bulls can play good, hard, focused basketball with proper execution.
TSU Coach McKinney: 'Steel Sharpens Steel' As New Recruits 'Ready to Compete'
Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney is very high on the new signings from the 2022 National Signing Day.
