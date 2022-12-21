Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Use of hearing aids and cochlear implants associated with a decreased risk of developing dementia
Researchers have published findings which suggest that the use of hearing aids and cochlear implants can reduce the risk of developing dementia by slowing down cognitive decline, such as memory loss. The use of hearing aids and cochlear implants by people with hearing loss was found to reduce long-term cognitive...
hcplive.com
IBD Patients Utilize Health Care Services in Presymptomatic Phase
The results show patients with preclinical IBD had an increased in primary care visits up to 3-5 years prior to a diagnosis. A new analysis shows patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) utilize health care services, including emergency departments and specialists, more in the years prior to the IBD becoming symptomatic.
buffalohealthyliving.com
What is Peripheral Neuropathy?
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), peripheral neuropathy is one of many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system that transmits signals between the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) to all other parts of the body. “Peripheral nerves send many...
MedicalXpress
Redesigning diabetes technology to detect low blood sugar in older adults with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease
Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist April Savoy, Ph.D., a human factors engineer and health services researcher, is developing and testing user-friendly health information tools and technology designed to enhance accessibility and value to older adults with both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers. Without numerous finger sticks, these tools and technology will be designed to provide patients, caregivers, and clinicians with glucose metrics needed to diagnose hypoglycemia and identify treatment options.
hcplive.com
The Future of Treatment for Children with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and TP53 Gene Mutation
Dr. Adam Lamble recommends that pediatric patients with AML and TP53 status should now be considered for transplant in first remission, and novel interventions are warranted. In an interview with HCPLive, Adam Lamble, MD, Attending Physician, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Cancer & Blood Disorders Center, High-Risk Leukemia Program, Leukemia & Lymphoma Program, Seattle Children's Hospital, shared what's anticipated for the future of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) research following his investigation of TP53 mutations in the pediatric AML population.
verywellmind.com
What Is Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)?
Restless legs syndrome (RLS), also called Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that affects how messages are sent from the brain to the legs. It causes an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort. People with RLS often find it difficult to sleep and as...
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
Medical News Today
What are the options for end stage heart failure?
Although there is no cure for end stage heart failure, there are treatments and care options that can help ease symptoms and improve quality of life. End stage heart failure means that a person’s condition has reached a stage where standard treatments and methods of managing symptoms are. This...
Medical News Today
Presumed ocular histoplasmosis syndrome (POHS): What to know
Presumed ocular histoplasmosis syndrome (POHS) is an eye disorder that doctors believe is a complication of a fungal infection with the Histoplasma species. Although this has yet to be proven, this is why the diagnosis is “presumed.”. An infection with Histoplasma (histoplasmosis) typically affects the lungs. However, it can...
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
Medical News Today
Which treatments can help with sinus tarsi syndrome?
Sinus tarsi syndrome refers to pain and swelling on the outside of the foot, just below the ankle joint. Noninvasive treatment methods can often help improve symptoms and allow a full recovery. However, in some cases, surgery may be necessary to resolve symptoms. Sinus tarsi syndrome describes when a person...
MedicalXpress
New study shows that infections are the main cause of hydrocephalus in African children
In a systematic review in The Lancet Global Health, Ph.D.-student Camilla Grøver Aukrust and colleagues have studied the causes of hydrocephalus in African children. "Hydrocephalus is a disease that affects children, and which we know can lead to serious cognitive issues or death," says Camilla Grøver Aukrust, nurse and Ph.D. research fellow at the Department of Community Medicine and Global Health at the University of Oslo.
hcplive.com
Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Did Not Result in Weight Loss Following Bariatric Surgery
There was no differences observed in total weight loss at both 6 and 18 months in the fecal microbiota transplantation and placebo groups. Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) did not result in additional weight loss for patients with obesity following bariatric surgery. A team, led by Perttu Lahtinen, MD, Department of...
News Channel Nebraska
What is the Average Age for Cataracts?
Originally Posted On: https://mycorneacare.com/eye-health-and-wellness/average-age-for-cataracts/. If you’re at the average age for cataracts and notice blurred vision and dull colors, it may be time to talk with your eye doctor. A cataract clouds your eye’s natural lens and may cause vision impairment that affects your daily activities. However, with regular...
Freethink
Old Parkinson’s drug helps teens with type 1 diabetes
A drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease lowered blood pressure and improved a measure of vascular health in young people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in a small study. If the results hold up in larger trials, the drug could help millions ward off the heart problems linked to diabetes.
hcplive.com
Latest Advances in the Management of Vitiligo
Dr. Raj Chovatiya shares his thoughts on the recent approval of ruxolitinib for treatment of vitiligo and where he might use it, either alone or in combination with other vitiligo treatments. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: Vitiligo is a disease that we've seen in dermatology for years. It is historically well-documented...
HealthCentral.com
Is Estrogen Loss Behind Women’s Nearly Doubled Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease?
Here’s how a midlife drop of the hormone may have a ripple effect on women’s health—upping their overall risk for AD. Most women of a certain age are all-too familiar with the gifts (cue rueful laughter) of menopause: hot flashes, anxiety, night sweats, and aggravating challenges to sexy time, including vaginal dryness and loss of libido.
hcplive.com
From Early Hypothesis to Clinical Data About Reducing Vaso-Occlusive Episodes with Arginine Therapy
Almost 25 years later, Dr. Claudia Morris concluded 2022 by presenting phase 2 data at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting that demonstrated the therapy's benefit, and her original premise. Her team's phase 3 trial evaluating Arg is currently underway. At the 40th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and...
cgtlive.com
BioCardia Follows up CardiAMP With CardiALLO Clearance for Heart Failure
The allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy trial will enroll patients ineligible for treatment with the autologous CardiAMP. The FDA has cleared BioCardia’ investigational new drug application (IND) to initiate a phase 1/2 trial of its CardiALLO neurokinin-1 receptor positive (NK1R+) allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (ischemic HFrEF).1.
