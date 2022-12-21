The Nassau County Department of Public Works Planning Division will host a virtual public meeting regarding the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative. The Nassau Hub Transit Initiative will identify a bus rapid transit (BRT) service to address congestion and create enhanced connectivity between major destinations and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). The Project Study area, which includes the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum site, is home to multiple commercial, downtown, and institutional activity centers. The purpose of the meeting is to gather public feedback to identify a range of BRT alternatives to connect the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative’s Initial Operating Segment (IOS) to an LIRR Main Line station. This meeting is intended to review the work completed thus far and provide an opportunity for the public to share input that will guide the County’s next steps. Areas of focus will include the following:

1 DAY AGO