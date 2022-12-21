ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

PIX11

Nassau County bill aims to keep pols honest amid Santos scandal

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island lawmaker on Friday proposed a “Campaign Honesty Bill” that would make it illegal for political candidates and elected officials to lie about certain aspects of their backgrounds. The proposal, put forth by Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), was explicitly tied in a news release to recent allegations […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

After months in recovery, Bellone says Suffolk County cyberattack began a year ago

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the cyberattack that has plagued the county for the last four months started much sooner — as early as December of last year. At a news conference on Wednesday, Bellone summarized a report commissioned by the county from the digital forensic auditing firm Palo Alto Networks. Bellone said the hack started in the County Clerk’s Office, gaining top administrator passwords before making its way throughout the county’s sprawling system, department by department.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Nassau County Department of Public Works Announces Virtual Public Meeting for Nassau Hub Transit Initiative

The Nassau County Department of Public Works Planning Division will host a virtual public meeting regarding the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative. The Nassau Hub Transit Initiative will identify a bus rapid transit (BRT) service to address congestion and create enhanced connectivity between major destinations and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). The Project Study area, which includes the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum site, is home to multiple commercial, downtown, and institutional activity centers. The purpose of the meeting is to gather public feedback to identify a range of BRT alternatives to connect the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative’s Initial Operating Segment (IOS) to an LIRR Main Line station. This meeting is intended to review the work completed thus far and provide an opportunity for the public to share input that will guide the County’s next steps. Areas of focus will include the following:
longisland.com

Mixed-Bag For Long Island Real Estate Prices in November

A company that tracks data on closed median sale prices on residential homes in New York reported that price changes on Long Island were a mixed bag between October and November 2022. OneKey® MLS, a real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Suffolk cyberattack began months earlier than previously disclosed; full extent of data exposure still unknown, officials say

Criminal actors used a software vulnerability to gain access to the Suffolk County clerk’s computer network in December 2021, months earlier than previously disclosed by county officials, an ongoing independent digital forensics investigation has found. The attackers used the incursion into the clerk’s system to steal files and system...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

House Destroyed in County Road 39 Blaze

UPDATE: Tuesday, December 20, 3:40 p.m. County Road 39 has reopened. Original Story A structure fire at 1435 County Road 39 in Tuckahoe closed the road in both directions from... more. Dom Mancino never doubted that he was going to hit the shot. With 4.7 seconds ... by Desirée Keegan...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
wshu.org

Latino community bids farewell to beloved Sister Margarita Smyth with emotional wake

Sister Margaret Smyth, or Madre Margarita, as the Latino community affectionately called her, lived her life in service to the community. Hundreds attended a wake and prayer service at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Riverhead on Wednesday to honor and remember the woman whose indomitable spirit, tenacity and devotion touched the lives of many throughout the region, igniting a flame that It will continue to burn for generations to come.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Department Seeking Medford Chainsaw Thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole from a Medford store in December. A man stole two chainsaws from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, at 10:50 a.m. on December...
MEDFORD, NY
midislandtimes.com

DA: Levittown woman stole $150K from ward

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Levittown woman was indicted on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a developmentally challenged man for whom she acted as legal guardian between July 2016 and June 2019. Gina D’Amore, 57, was arraigned before Judge...
LEVITTOWN, NY
27east.com

Fire Closing County Road 39

A structure fire at 1435 County Road 39 in Tuckahoe closed the road in both directions from Tuckahoe Road to Shrubland Road on Tuesday afternoon. Southampton Town Police reported the... more. The goal of building a parish hall is to welcome the community in, according to ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute

Money may not grow on trees, but chopping them down could cost one developer millions. A Bridgehampton homeowner sued Joe Farrell this week, accusing the luxury home builder of trespassing on her property and cutting down 120 trees without her permission. Susan Burnside wants a Suffolk County court to award...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
wshu.org

Almost complete

Work to redevelop the State Pier in New London is on schedule to be almost complete by February. A cyber attack on Suffolk County had been months in the making. Lawmakers downplay Connecticut’s need for a new waste-to-energy facility. And an effort to keep Native American history alive in classrooms around the state.
NEW LONDON, CT

