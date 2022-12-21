Read full article on original website
BBC
Zurich 1-9 Arsenal: Crushing win gives Gunners top spot in Champions League group
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall wants new signings to improve his side's attack despite their 9-1 rout of Zurich in the Women's Champions League. Frida Maanum's hat-trick helped the Gunners top Group C without injured duo Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead. Eidevall says his team, who will be seeded in the...
EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton
The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.
BBC
A tale of two strikers at the top of the league
While the world did not get to see the Premier League's most potent striker in Qatar, Manchester City will hope that a mid-season holiday helps Erling Haaland maintain his explosive form. With 18 goals in 13 league games and another five in four Champions League appearances, much could depend on...
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC
Premier League: What the numbers say about how teams are really doing
With the Premier League about to return, the table makes better reading for some clubs than others, but it does not tell the whole story about how teams are doing so far. While obviously results are what matter most, form can be temporary and luck can be fickle in football, so taking a look under the hood at a team's expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they have been showing so far and how the rest of their season could pan out.
BBC
Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira
Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
BBC
Martin O'Neill: Ex-Norwich City boss believes Dean Smith can take Canaries up
Ex-Norwich City manager Martin O'Neill has backed current boss Dean Smith to guide them to promotion this season. O'Neill had two spells as a player for the Canaries in the 1980s and a short spell as manager in 1995. Speaking before Saturday's Championship defeat by Blackburn, O'Neill drew parallels between...
Ten Hag says Newcastle and Chelsea join United in needing a top-four finish
Erik ten Hag accepts he is under pressure to ensure Manchester United qualify for the Champions League but believes Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Chelsea’s Graham Potter also have to achieve a top-four finish. On Tuesday, United will host Nottingham Forest. They are currently in fifth, three points behind...
BBC
Claudio Ranieri: Italian named Cagliari boss 31 years after first managing the club
Claudio Ranieri has been re-appointed Cagliari boss, more than three decades after first managing the club. He made his name as a manager with the Italian side between 1988 and 1991, taking them from Serie C to Serie A. Ranieri has signed a deal until the summer of 2025 in...
BBC
Jon Dahl Tomasson: Blackburn Rovers sees positives in Nottingham Forest cup loss
Blackburn Rovers' younger talent will benefit from the experience of facing Premier League sides like Nottingham Forest, says boss Jon Dahl Tomasson. Rovers bowed out of the Carabao Cup after a 4-1 loss to a Forest side in which seven internationals started. By contrast, Rovers named centre-back Ashley Phillips, 17,...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
‘Welcome back, Mister!’: Claudio Ranieri makes managerial return at Cagliari
Claudio Ranieri has returned to life in the dugout with Cagliari, who have appointed him as head coach on a contract until June 2025. The Serie B club announced the news on Friday, some 31 years after he first left the club, with Ranieri saying: “We are bound by mutual respect and love.”
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd confident over Dutch duo
Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing their Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo. (Mirror), external. The Red Devils believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
BBC
West Indies bowled out for 43 as England complete 5-0 T20 series win
West Indies 43 (16.2 overs): Joseph 11, Davies 3-2, Davidson-Richards 3-5 England bowled out West Indies for just 43 on their way to completing a 5-0 clean sweep in the T20 series with an eight-wicket win in Barbados. The hosts were bowled out in 16.2 overs for their lowest-ever total...
BBC
Andy Murray regrets not playing in Scotland more after Battle of the Brits appearance
Andy Murray wishes he had played in his Scottish homeland more after taking part in this week's Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen. Dan Evans beat Andy Murray as England clinched the tournament with an 8-4 win over Scotland. However, Murray and older brother Jamie teamed up to beat Evans...
