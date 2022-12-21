Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: Ravens Announce Decision On Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens have announced their decision on a starting quarterback for this weekend's game. Baltimore will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson this weekend. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced on Thursday that the team will be starting backup Tyler Huntley against the Falcons on Saturday. This will be the third straight game that Jackson has missed due to injury.
Christmas Eve football schedule: Games on TV, how to watch
Christmas Eve is here and to help us celebrate this season is a full slate of college football and NFL games on TV for the Saturday slate to take in. One of those games finds the next phase of this year's College Football Bowl Season with an intriguing kickoff coming to us from the state of Hawaii. ...
Lions reality-checked by Panthers, who 'wanted it more than us'
The Lions had a lot on the line in this one. The Panthers, playing for a division title in the weak NFC South, looked like they had more.
Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Move Before Game vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown to the active roster ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown will serve as the primary backup behind Tyler Huntley. Huntley is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start on Saturday. Lamar Jackson...
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 16: Betting edges on Falcons-Ravens, Giants-Vikings, more
This week's NFL card features great matchups and games with playoff implications, including the Giants-Vikings matchup on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Regarding how you should wager on the slate as a whole, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 16 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
