Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 1/17/23, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/31/23, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of REXR's recent stock price of $54.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when REXR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 3.81% lower in price and for EPRT to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

9 HOURS AGO