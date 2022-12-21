Read full article on original website
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Gartner, CBIZ and Huron Consulting Group
Chicago, IL – December 27, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2031732/3-stocks-from-the-flourishing-consulting-services-industry. Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to...
2 Beaten-Down Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy and Hold
One way to earn outsized returns over the long run is to buy shares of companies that are leaders in an industry with solid growth prospects. It's even better to do so when said companies are going through challenging times on the stock market, provided that there are good reasons to think they will recover.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rexford Industrial Realty, Chimera Investment and Essential Properties Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (Symbol: REXR), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 1/17/23, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/31/23, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of REXR's recent stock price of $54.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when REXR shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 3.81% lower in price and for EPRT to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.
Why Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in...
Masonite International (DOOR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.79, changing hands as high as $81.79 per share. Masonite International Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Euronav (EURN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Euronav NV (EURN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Resources, LXP Industrial Trust and Broadstone Net Lease
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), LXP Industrial Trust (Symbol: LXP), and Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/13/23, LXP Industrial Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/17/23, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 1/15/23. As a percentage of BEN's recent stock price of $26.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Franklin Resources Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when BEN shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for LXP to open 1.21% lower in price and for BNL to open 1.65% lower, all else being equal.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Apple Hospitality REIT and Agree Realty
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 1/13/23, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 1/17/23, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of ARE's recent stock price of $147.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when ARE shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.50% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges 65% As FDA Accepts IND Application For KPI-012
(RTTNews) - Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) surged nearly 65% on Tuesday after hours after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted an investigational new drug application for the company's lead product candidate, KPI-012. KPI-012 is a human mesenchymal stem cell secretome...
Growth Endeavors to Aid Spectrum Brands (SPB) Amid Inflation
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB has been gaining from productivity actions and gains from cost-reduction actions. Also, the continued momentum in the Home & Personal care segment bodes well. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, sales in Spectrum Brands’ Home & Personal Care segment increased 11.5% to $344.9 million. The upside can...
Are Investors Undervaluing Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, Ready Capital and Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/27/23, Ready Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/31/23, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of PMT's recent stock price of $13.12, this dividend works out to approximately 3.05%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust to trade 3.05% lower — all else being equal — when PMT shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for RC to open 3.35% lower in price and for XHR to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.
Here Are the Best Stocks To Own as 2022 Draws to a Close
There are only a few more trading days left in the year. What's the best thing to do? Check out the market for opportunities. You might land some great deals. And you might find stocks with solid momentum heading into the new year. By doing this, you'll finish the year...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mondelez International, B&G Foods and Thor Industries
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ), B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS), and Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 1/13/23, B&G Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/30/23, and Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of MDLZ's recent stock price of $67.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Mondelez International Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when MDLZ shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for BGS to open 1.63% lower in price and for THO to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.
