How Much Does It Cost to Drive Through Zion National Park?
With about 230 square miles to explore, driving is the best way to experience a Zion National Park tour. However, like any national park, you’ll have to buy an entrance pass to get in. At Zion, the fee for a single vehicle is $35. Once you’ve paid, the pass entitles you to enter the park as many times as you want for seven days. If you’re riding a motorcycle through the park, the fee is reduced to $30, and the fee for pedestrians and bicyclists is $20. Each of these passes also lasts for seven days, so you should be all set for the full duration of your visit.
How Do You Avoid Crowds at Zion National Park?
It’s nearly impossible to be alone when you’re on a Zion National Park tour. With over 5 million visitors in 2021, Zion is one of the country’s most popular national parks, so some crowds are just unavoidable. However, there are some things you can do to minimize crowding.
What is the Best Month to Visit Zion National Park?
The best time to visit Zion National Park can vary depending on your preferences and which parts you’d like to see, but we’d generally recommend going in the spring or fall. Summer is the most popular time to visit the park, which means it can get a bit crowded – especially on the weekends. Zion is also located in the middle of a desert, so the summer weather can get too hot for some people. Temperatures in July and August regularly reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so make sure you bring plenty of water if you visit over the summer. If the heat does become a little too much for you to handle, you can escape the sun by exploring the slot canyons and gorges.
How Long is the Scenic Drive in Zion National Park?
There are plenty of opportunities for a scenic drive on a Zion National Park tour, but the main one is to take State Route 9 all the way through the park. Also known as the National Scenic Byway, Rt. 9 is a little over 50 miles of gorgeous natural views with a ton of stops along the way. You’ll get to see a full spectrum of the rock formations in Zion, including mounds, towers, canyons, and even some hoodoos.
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them
In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
Camping in Arches National Park: Campgrounds, Tips, & More!
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Are you considering camping in Arches National Park? You’re going to want to read this article!. Imagine...
Camping Fees Going Up At Kings Canyon And Sequoia National Parks
Campground fee increases will take effect for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in California on January 1. This is the first of two increases, with the second set to take effect in 2024, according to a park release. This phased increase brings the two parks' campground fees in line with prices of similar campgrounds in the area and follows a public comment period that was announced in August 2022.
Foot of snow temporarily closes key road at Rocky Mountain National Park
Bear Lake Road, a stretch of road that goes through Rocky Mountain National Park, was temporarily closed on Tuesday as plows worked to clear snow. According to RMNP officials, the Bear Lake Area received about a foot of new snow in a storm that began on Monday evening. The closure was located at the junction of Bear Lake Road and US 36.
Skier found dead at Utah resort after slopes were shut down for search and rescue
During the search for the missing skier, Solitude Mountain Resort shut down Apex, Summit and Sunrise slopes.
Do I Need an SUV for Monument Valley?
In most cases, you won’t need an SUV to take a Monument Valley tour. While the 17-mile scenic road through the park isn’t paved, it’s generally solid enough for a regular car to handle. If the weather has been especially rainy lately then parts of the road might have been washed away, which would make traversing it difficult in a low-clearance vehicle. However, they do generally do a good job of maintaining it, so you should be fine with the family car.
Yellowstone Revealed: Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons
When there’s snow on the Tetons, the temperature here can go 20 to 30 below zero. So it’s not a natural place for bullfrogs and tropical fish.
When is the Best Time to Visit Monument Valley?
The best time to take a Monument Valley tour will depend on your own preferences, but we’d generally recommend the spring or fall. The weather isn’t as extreme during those months, and the park is also less likely to be crowded than during the summer. If you want...
Shenandoah National Park Officials Searching For Man Missing Since Dec. 12
Earlier this month, a 66-year-old backcountry hiker named James Alan Cattley went missing during a seven-day trip to Shenandoah National Park. National Park officials reported Cattley missing on December 12, but the Shenandoah visitor had arrived much earlier. Back in late September, Cattley filed his backcountry permit on September 22 and intended to stay along the Appalachian Trail before returning to his vehicle by October 6. Officials located that same vehicle on at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park three days after they reported Cattley missing.
The Complete Guide to Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park
Known as one of the most scenic drives in all of America, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is not to be missed. This high-altitude scenic byway soars across the Rockies, delivering 360-degree mountain scenes. The 48-mile stretch of tarmac spanning between Estes Park and Grand Lake is a must-do.
In Focus: Saguaro National Park
There may be no more iconic plant in the United States than the stately and stoic saguaro cactus. These beautiful cacti can grow up to 40’ tall and live to be 150 years old. They won’t start growing arms until they are 75 years old and some will grow many arms in their lives. Most of the natural habitat of the saguaro is in the Sonoran Desert which straddles the U.S./Mexico border.
A National Tantrum at a National Park
The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
Historic Wall Uncovered by Rio Grande River at Big Bend National Park
Officials at Big Bend National Park have made an exciting discovery at Texas’ largest national park. According to the National Park Service, a nearly century-old rock wall was recently found by the park’s Rio Grande River. The discovery comes after several high-water events over the last several months.
What Should I Not Miss in Bryce Canyon?
There are plenty of places to see on a Bryce Canyon tour, but if you want to start with the essentials, we recommend taking the Amphitheater drive first. This is by far the most iconic section of the park and includes a handful of spots that you definitely shouldn’t miss. The Amphitheater itself is a large bowl-shaped structure carved out of the rock by thousands of years of rainfall and melting snow. This area is most famous for its collection of “hoodoos,” large rock spires that rise out of the center of the bowl. The Bryce Amphitheater features the largest collection of hoodoos in the entire world, offering a sight that can’t be replicated at any other park on Earth.
This is One of the First Known Maps of Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is America's oldest national park, but long before thousands of tourists flocked there every year, it looked quite a bit different. If you want to see how much YNP has changed over the past 100 years, check this out. Visitors from all over the world travel to...
