In most cases, you won’t need an SUV to take a Monument Valley tour. While the 17-mile scenic road through the park isn’t paved, it’s generally solid enough for a regular car to handle. If the weather has been especially rainy lately then parts of the road might have been washed away, which would make traversing it difficult in a low-clearance vehicle. However, they do generally do a good job of maintaining it, so you should be fine with the family car.

18 HOURS AGO