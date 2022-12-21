Read full article on original website
Related
'My Horse Disappeared, 8 Years Later We Made a Shocking Discovery'
In an original essay, Shane Adams share the story of losing his beloved horse.
American Pickers' Danielle Colby Had Some Serious Worries About Frank And Mike Being Out On The Road
"American Pickers" has been a constant on History for over a decade, and there are two very good reasons for its longevity. First, folks around the world continue to watch it, and two, there's a lot of old and dilapidated yet fascinating and historically significant stuff out there. After all these years, the "Pickers" team is still able to scrounge up a bunch of trinkets, tools, and artifacts worthy of their television cameras as well as the Antique Archaeology store inventory. Of course, to acquire such remarkable pieces, they don't just twiddle their thumbs and wait around for them to pop up.
Little House on the Prairie—With Meth
In the many decades that have passed since Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books became the most widely read, most beloved account of the American frontier experience, a revisionist view has emerged, not just of what these days is called settler colonialism but of her father, Charles—that is, Pa, the fiddler with the twinkling eyes.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Photographers are rushing to capture Big Sur's most elusive shot
Don't take a bathroom break - the serendipitous shot usually only lasts a few minutes.
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
Dark foggy mountainPhoto byPhoto by Little Visuals. The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
John Wayne Thanked These 2 Actors for Turning Down 2 Wildly Successful Roles That Made Him a Last-Minute Replacement
Movie star John Wayne thanked these 2 actors for turning down movie roles that ultimately became wild successes for him.
Dam trouble looms for Glen Canyon as the Colorado River shrinks
Glen Canyon Dam is the second highest concrete arch dam in the United States, just 16 feet shy of the towering Hoover Dam at Lake Mead in Nevada. As the Colorado River shrinks, power production is at risk.
actiontourguide.com
When is the Best Time to Visit Monument Valley?
The best time to take a Monument Valley tour will depend on your own preferences, but we’d generally recommend the spring or fall. The weather isn’t as extreme during those months, and the park is also less likely to be crowded than during the summer. If you want...
This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best remote vacation spots.
Owning An Eleanor Mustang Just Got A Little Easier
Go to just about any major car show or auction that isn’t limited to certain models or time eras and you’re liable to see at least one Eleanor. The Shelby GT500 which starred in Gone In 60 Seconds, the far inferior one with Nick Cage and Angelina Jolie, has become quite the cultural touchstone for many Mustang enthusiasts. However, building one without permission from the trademark holder was a good way to land in a bunch of legal trouble. Now, a court ruling means things are about to change.
Historic Wall Uncovered by Rio Grande River at Big Bend National Park
Officials at Big Bend National Park have made an exciting discovery at Texas’ largest national park. According to the National Park Service, a nearly century-old rock wall was recently found by the park’s Rio Grande River. The discovery comes after several high-water events over the last several months.
Guns That Won the Old West
In the history and mythology of the American West, the role of firearms is central to the conquest of the frontier and the fulfillment of America’s Manifest Destiny. Told in history books, dime-store novels, movies, and television series, the story of how the American West was won inevitably involves firearms. Violence in the Old West […]
miles2gobeforeisleep.com
In Focus: Saguaro National Park
There may be no more iconic plant in the United States than the stately and stoic saguaro cactus. These beautiful cacti can grow up to 40’ tall and live to be 150 years old. They won’t start growing arms until they are 75 years old and some will grow many arms in their lives. Most of the natural habitat of the saguaro is in the Sonoran Desert which straddles the U.S./Mexico border.
Grand Canyon National Park: A deeper look at a world-famous landmark
More than a site to observe, the Grand Canyon has a rich cultural landscape that has been lived in and seen by many groups of people. It's one of the largest tourist attractions in the U.S.
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
Four National Parks Unifying Under One Annual Parks Pass
There are literally dozens of national parks that you can visit in our western states. With world-renowned attractions at Yosemite, Sequoia and Joshua Tree, it’s easy to forget about those lesser-known but equally as beautiful and exciting national parks in California and Oregon. That’s why Lassen Volcanic, Lava Beds, Whiskeytown and Crater Lake NPS sites have banded together to create one annual parks pass that will hopefully bring more visitors to their gates.
Comments / 6