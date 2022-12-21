Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Frigid Christmas weekend ahead with a possible light snow Monday
One of the coldest afternoons in recent memory has set the stage for a frigid weekend ahead. Temperatures hovered on either side of zero Friday afternoon with wind chills between 15 to 25 below zero in most of the lowlands. Snowshoe recorded a bone-chilling wind chill of -38 and Slaty...
Metro News
Morgantown warming shelter, others across West Virginia, at capacity as record cold weekend arrives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Warming shelters across West Virginia were full heading into the coldest Christmas holiday in West Virginia since 1985. Morgantown-based Hazel’s House of Hope was at its capacity of 50 as temperatures fell to near zero Friday night. United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties volunteer...
Metro News
West Virginia temperatures plunge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The deep freeze started early Friday morning and moved from west to east across West Virginia. Temperatures plummeted more than 40 degrees beginning at the Ohio River in the pre-dawn hours. Meteorologist Tony Edwards of the National Weather Service in Charleston said the plunge will continue to progress all the way across the state for the next day and a half.
‘Do not travel’ warns Oceana Fire Department
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities in the Oceana area are warning residents of the dangers of travel in the current weather conditions. Following the drastic shift in temperatures during the AM hours Friday, conditions in many areas throughout Southern West Virginia have dropped to single digit temps, with the Town of Oceana falling into such a category itself.
The dangers of fighting fires in the cold
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While a Winter Wonderland may be enjoyable for a lot of people, for firefighters, it makes their jobs more challenging than it already is. Freezing cold temperatures can cause multiple problems for firefighters. Water sprayed onto a fire will mist and form a layer of ice on equipment, clothing and on […]
High winds delaying AEP power restoration times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With thousands in West Virginia facing a Christmas with no electricity, homeowners are understandably anxious about when they can turn their lights on again. Appalachian Power knows this—and they’ve been making a game plan days before the storm hit. The company told us they were most concerned about the effects of […]
Metro News
National Weather Service puts WV under Wind Chill Watch as frigid system approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed all of West Virginia under a Wind Chill Watch as a winter storm system approaches that could make it feel like -25 or colder from early Friday morning through Christmas Eve afternoon. The Wind Chill Watch goes from 3 a.m....
Winter weather on the way tomorrow night
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers late west of the mountains. Kentucky, the North Carolina mountains and Grayson, Smyth and Tazewell counties in Virginia are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday. This will set the stage for a wintery […]
woay.com
Christmas at the Fair postponed to next weekend due to expected inclement weather
Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Due to incoming dangerous weather conditions and temperatures, the State Fair of West Virginia will postpone the final two days of Christmas at the Fair to December 30-31, 2022. “As disappointed as we are, we felt it was too dangerous to have folks traveling to...
Metro News
Mon Power, Appalachian Power hope to have most power outages restored by Saturday night
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are making progress as a severe batch of winter weather passes through the area. Around 9 a.m. Friday more than 1,000 Monongalia County residents were in the dark and by 5 p.m. that number dropped to 392. “Mon Power crews are still...
WSAZ
Kanawha County warming shelters prepare for winter weather
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The weekend weather event will see temperatures dropping dramatically in just a few hours time. Even if the air feels normally tolerable late Thursday night, that will change in just a few hours’ time. For those who are used to sleeping in the streets,...
sciotopost.com
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
Metro News
West Virginia braces for arctic air invasion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has all 55 counties under a state emergency with critical state agencies prepared to respond to a combination of snow, ice, heavy winds and frigid temperatures. “All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring...
Beckley Warming Center offers respite from frigid conditions
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Warming Center has announced that it will be opening its doors to those in need of a safe location on particularly frigid nights. With plummeting temperatures affecting residents throughout the Raleigh County area and beyond, many are in need of warmth and safety as the weather persists.
WVNT-TV
Bone-chilling and dangerous cold aims for two Virginias
Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning. Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!. Tonight features increasing clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers likely after midnight. A...
Here’s how AEP says to prepare for the storm before Christmas
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This Christmas, the glow of tree lights may turn into the glow of flashlights. Thanks to wind speeds of 40 plus miles per hour in certain areas, we’re faced with the possibility of a holiday without illumination—or even heat. But even in the bitter cold and at the most wonderful time […]
Metro News
High wind gusts force ski resorts to adjust lift operations
GHENT, W.Va. — West Virginia’s ski industry is being impacted by the high winds associated with the Christmas weekend polar vortex storm. Ski lift operations are being monitored with wind gusts in some cases Friday exceeding 50 mph. Canaan Valley in Tucker County closed on-slope operations as of...
Winter storm hitting West Virginia ahead of Christmas, here’s what to expect
Snow, freezing rain, and below-zero wind chill are all expected to hit north central West Virginia right before Christmas.
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region
(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow, and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 2:25 p.m., 294 outages have been reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports 30,311 total customer outages across […]
ridgeviewnews.com
National Weather Service Update for Weekend Weather
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV Issued by National Weather Service Pittsburgh Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster- ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, central West Virginia, northeast West Virginia, northern West Virginia, southeast West Virginia, southern West Virginia and western West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Watch. Wind Advisory.
