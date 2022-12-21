Carbondale Police Department seeking 'habitual offender' accused of stealing vehicle, considered armed and dangerous

Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence
A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found unconscious in vehicle in Elmhurst after suspected overdose
ELMHURST, Ill. - A man and a woman were found unconscious in a vehicle in Elmhurst early Friday. At about 3 a.m., two Elmhurst officers, Officer Kuper and Officer Wiegele, were dispatched to Roosevelt Road near York Street for a vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes, police said.
Chicago police: 10-year-old girl finds gun, accidentally shoots herself in the hand
CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized after she found a firearm inside a home and accidentally shot herself in the hand, Chicago police said. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. This is in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood. A family […]
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene
LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
WSPY NEWS
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill
An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint after driving with an unknown man on the South Side Friday morning. Police say the woman was driving with the man around 10:08 a.m. When they arrived in the 9200 block of South Drexell Avenue, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with fleeing scene of injury collision arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
KFVS12
Carbondale man accused of firing gun after officers broke up fight
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of firing a gun while another man was being arrested after a fight broke out during closing time at a bar. Ternell P. Albritton, 37, of Carbondale, was arrested on a warrant charging him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officer shares Christmas Cops story from her childhood
PADUCAH — A participant in Christmas Cops herself during her childhood, a recently hired Paducah police officer got to be on the other side of the program this season. Officer Samantha Wilson was one of the children taken on the shopping event when she was a child. Because her family was very low income, she says she knows how much it means to the children.
Security guard shot at South Side liquor store, Chicago police say
Chicago police said both the security guard and the suspect were injured in the incident.
KFVS12
2 teens arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection with ‘disturbance’ that involved a gun
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into a disturbance that reportedly involved a gun. According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of Williamson County Parkway around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to investigate a disturbance involving several people. It was reported that one person pulled out a gun.
959theriver.com
Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves
Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
fox32chicago.com
3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
fox32chicago.com
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in drive-by shooting at West Lawn gas station
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while at a gas station in West Lawn early Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 25, was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road around 1:51 a.m. when an unidentified offender in an SUV started firing. The...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot at while driving on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was under fire while driving through the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say the victim was driving in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 3:14 a.m. when she heard multiple gunshots. The victim accelerated her vehicle in an attempt...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop turns to drug arrest of Wickliffe woman
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest for a Wickliffe woman on Wednesday. Deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Nissan Sentra in Wickliffe for traffic violations about 10:04 p.m. on December 21. Deanna Bass, 49, of Wickliffe was driving...
cwbchicago.com
Despite several arrests, armed robbery crews have returned to Chicago’s hard-hit Near West Side
Chicago — Two men salting a West Town sidewalk and an 80-year-old man are among at least nine people who were robbed at gunpoint during two holdup sprees Wednesday night and Thursday morning, mainly in West Town, Bucktown, and Logan Square. There were seven robberies reported in the same areas on Sunday morning.
