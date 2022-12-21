ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Carbondale Police Department seeking 'habitual offender' accused of stealing vehicle, considered armed and dangerous

By Charity Blanton
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence

A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene

LYONS, Ill. - An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges. Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill

An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
OSWEGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint after driving with an unknown man on the South Side Friday morning. Police say the woman was driving with the man around 10:08 a.m. When they arrived in the 9200 block of South Drexell Avenue, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the car.
CHICAGO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with fleeing scene of injury collision arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale man accused of firing gun after officers broke up fight

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of firing a gun while another man was being arrested after a fight broke out during closing time at a bar. Ternell P. Albritton, 37, of Carbondale, was arrested on a warrant charging him with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officer shares Christmas Cops story from her childhood

PADUCAH — A participant in Christmas Cops herself during her childhood, a recently hired Paducah police officer got to be on the other side of the program this season. Officer Samantha Wilson was one of the children taken on the shopping event when she was a child. Because her family was very low income, she says she knows how much it means to the children.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 teens arrested in Marion, Ill. in connection with ‘disturbance’ that involved a gun

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an investigation into a disturbance that reportedly involved a gun. According to police, they responded to the 2400 block of Williamson County Parkway around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 to investigate a disturbance involving several people. It was reported that one person pulled out a gun.
MARION, IL
959theriver.com

Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves

Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
MANHATTAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
MANHATTAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting at West Lawn gas station

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while at a gas station in West Lawn early Thursday morning. Police say the victim, 25, was standing at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road around 1:51 a.m. when an unidentified offender in an SUV started firing. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot at while driving on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old woman was under fire while driving through the Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning. Police say the victim was driving in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue around 3:14 a.m. when she heard multiple gunshots. The victim accelerated her vehicle in an attempt...
CHICAGO, IL
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop turns to drug arrest of Wickliffe woman

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest for a Wickliffe woman on Wednesday. Deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Nissan Sentra in Wickliffe for traffic violations about 10:04 p.m. on December 21. Deanna Bass, 49, of Wickliffe was driving...
WICKLIFFE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy