Tennessee State

The Best Tennessee Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives . However, one stands out among the rest.

Mashed looked at the restaurants featured on the Food Network show, which sees host Fieri traveling around the country to see the best of what America's restaurants have to offer, and compiled a list of the "most funkalicious" restaurant in each state that was highlighted on the show. After visiting more than 1,250 eateries across the country, the mayor of Flavortown has seen it all.

So which Tennessee restaurant featured on DDD was named the best in the state?

Mas Tacos Por Favor

A favorite among locals and visitors alike, Mas Tacos Por Favor in Nashville is among the best restaurants featured on the hit show. While the selection of tacos are all a must-try, Fieri actually gave a special shout out to the tamales, which he said are some of the best he's ever eaten.

Mas Tacos Por Favor is located at 732 Mcferrin Avenue in Nashville.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Nashville, Tennessee may be known for its hot chicken, but it's also home to some 'spot on' Mexican food, at least, according to Guy Fieri. Mas Tacos Por Favor has been serving up tacos and more since the 1970s, and the dish to go for is the tamales. Locals love them, and Fieri called them 'one of the best I've ever had.' And if you do want to go for tacos, try going vegetarian — Fieri said the quinoa and sweet potato taco is 'delicious, creative, [and] hearty.'"

Check out Mashed 's full list to see the Fieri's picks for the best restaurants around.

Donna Geater
1d ago

I do not like Guy's arrogant personality so We will not be spending our money at his restaurant in Pigeon Forge. Too many other humble restaurant owners to give out business to.

Reply(1)
2
Memphis, TN
