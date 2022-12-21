ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

House Committee Votes To Make Trump's Tax Records Public, Criticizes IRS

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UCBf_0jqLAUhJ00
Photo: Getty Images

The House Ways and Means Committee voted in favor of making six years of former President Donald Trump 's tax returns public on Tuesday (December 20) following years of questions regarding his business and personal wealth that stem back to his initial presidential campaign, NBC News reports.

The panel voted along party lines and Trump's tax records could be released to the public as early as Wednesday (December 21), the same day that the House Jan. 6 committee is scheduled to issue its final report on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, just days ahead of the Republicans taking over House control in January.

The committee also criticized the IRS for its lack of mandatory audits of returns filed by presidents and vice presidents in relation to Trump, whose returns were only examined after the panel inquired about the process, according to a 29-page report released after the vote on Tuesday.

"During the prior Administration, it was clear that the mandatory audit program was not a priority and was not provided with the resources needed to ensure compliance by the former President," the report states via NBC News . "An internal IRS memo stated: 'With over 400 flow-thru returns reported on the Form 1040, it is not possible to obtain the resources available to examine all potential issues.'"

A separate 39-page report was released by the Joint Committee of Taxation Tuesday night, which summarized the former president's personal tax forms and business entities.

Records obtained by the Joint Committee of Taxation showed Trump appeared to owe nothing in taxes due to claiming $15 million in business loses, which led to him having negative $4 million in adjusted gross income before he claimed a $5 million refund.

Trump also reported millions in negative income between 2015 and 2017, as well as in 2020, having only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and no taxes in 2020, according to the report.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump Put on Blast for ‘Lying’ About Tax Audits That Supposedly Prevented Records Release

Critics, congressmen, and members of the House Ways and Means Committee that released a six-year snapshot of Trump’s taxes slammed the former president on Wednesday for “lying” about a faux IRS audit throughout his presidency. The lie began in 2016 during his presidential campaign, when the Republican candidate claimed he couldn’t share his financial details due to an ongoing IRS audit, and grew to claims of multiple audits throughout his presidency as a basis for continued concealment of the documents. In actuality, the agency failed to audit Trump for the first two years of his presidency—despite the fact that annual audits of the president are required by law. Trump’s failure to provide his tax returns broke tradition with every president since Nixon and many vice presidents, who voluntarily offered records of their annual tax returns to the public for transparency. “Tonight we learned the IRS failed to follow the law and did not audit donald trump for years,” said one of the committee members, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ), on Twitter. “Oh yeah and trump was lying when he said he was under audit.”
TheDailyBeast

Trump Special Prosecutor Has a History of Indicting Presidents

Witnesses had lost hope and disappeared. Criminal suspect No. 1 had become president. And the long-awaited indictment now seemed unreachable. Then, American prosecutor Jack Smith came along and took charge, sending his investigators on an aggressive mission to win back reluctant witnesses—by targeting the tight-lipped politicians and militant nationalists who had kept them silent.
Salon

"His world is so, so small': As Trump wanders Mar-a-Lago, adviser laments "the magic is gone"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) In a deep dive into how things are going for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run as he skips holding his rallies and holes up at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Olivia Nuzzi notes that things are not well at all — and his advisers are admitting they are witnessing a downward spiral.
PALM BEACH, FL
Ohio Capital Journal

Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected

The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United […] The post Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Independent

Trump offers brief retort to Jan 6 committee meeting after criminal referral

Donald Trump offered a brief retort to the January 6 committee meeting after they recommended several criminal charges against him. “…But Liz Chaney lost by a record 40 points!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday, referring to the outgoing Wyoming Republican’s loss in her August primary. Ms Cheney lost to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, who received more than 66 per cent of the votes, while Ms Cheney got 28 per cent. Mr Trump was referred to the Justice Department under four criminal statutes by the committee – obstructing an official proceeding, making false statements, defrauding the US, as...
WYOMING STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee

The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Judge to Trump: Stop Stonewalling Letitia James With ‘Frivolous’ Filings

Donald Trump’s attempts to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from reigning in the Trump business empire have been dashed after a federal judge refused a request from the former president Wednesday. In part of the lawsuit, James is also asking to have a court monitor Trump’s business empire to ensure the company’s financial activities are above board. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denied Trump’s appeal, writing: “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of tax fraud. To now impede a civil Enforcement Action by the New York Attorney General would be unprecedented and contrary to the interests of the people of New York.” Then, at the bottom of his eight-page ruling, the judge added a footnote on the last page that included a warning for the businessman and his legal team. “Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s lawyers are urged to reconsider their opposition to Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss,” it read. “This litigation has all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous.” Trump was attempting to stop James getting her hands on details about a specific trust that controls some Trump businesses.
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka, Donald Jr. & Eric Trump Could Get Scrutinized By the IRS Over Their Dad’s Potentially Suspect Loans

Donald Trump’s tax returns are opening up a can of worms about what might have been missed by the Internal Revenue Service over the last few years. Now, the Joint Committee on Taxation to House Ways & Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D., Mass.) is making a recommendation that the loans the former president made to his adult children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump should be looked into.
New York Post

Jan. 6 witnesses were told to lie, offered jobs by Trump allies, Dem claims

Associates of former President Donald Trump dangled a job offer to at least one witness due to testify before the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, while another was told by a lawyer she could stonewall the panel, one of the committee’s Democratic members charged Monday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said during her statement that Trump, 76, raised “hundreds of millions of dollars” by repeating claims to his “online donors” about rampant fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “The committee has learned that some of those funds were used to hire lawyers​. ​We’ve also obtained evidence of efforts to...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

199K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy