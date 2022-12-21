ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US life expectancy fell again in 2021, hitting lowest level since 1996

(The Hill) – The average U.S. life expectancy shortened by seven months in 2021, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), driven mainly by COVID-19 and drug overdoses from synthetic opioids. According to a pair of CDC reports, life expectancy dropped for the...
