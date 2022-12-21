Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Local Doctors Warn Cold-Related Health Risks
At least two people are dead and numerous others are injured after a 50-vehicle crash along the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13abc. Traffic conditions still poor in most of northwest Ohio. Updated: 5 hours ago. Traffic conditions are still poor throughout much of northwest Ohio as of...
NBC4 Columbus
Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
Ohio nears 20,000 new COVID-19 cases as holidays approach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases, further increasing the rate of infections on the rise through December. The heightened case rate carrying through the middle of December is still a smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. ODH's latest coronavirus report was […]
Cuyahoga County, most northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for fourth week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fourth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow. Nearby...
WSYX ABC6
Ahead of 'unique and dangerous storm,' Governor urges holiday revelers to avoid travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Speaking from Ohio’s Emergency Operations Center, Gov. Mike DeWine described the impending winter storm poised to hit the state as “unique and dangerous,” and it threatened to spoil holiday travel. DeWine, appearing with the directors of the Dept. of Transportation, Emergency Management,...
Ohio health officials give update on flu, COVID and RSV cases: 'There are many situations where people should decide to wear a high-quality mask'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With family gatherings right around the corner for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Ohio health officials gave a statewide update on respiratory viruses during a press conference Wednesday morning. Among the biggest messages:. Get vaccinated against flu and COVID. Consider wearing a mask indoors in public.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio jobless numbers continue to tell different stories
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s unemployment numbers continue to tell two different stories for the second consecutive month. Unemployment remained steady at 4.2%, but the labor force participation rate fell, and the monthly household survey showed weakness. All that means, The Buckeye Institute says, is that more people...
WSYX ABC6
Gov. Mike DeWine says 4 people died in weather related car accidents during winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Four people have died and many more have been injured as a result of weather-related auto accidents, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. DeWine urges Ohioans to stay indoors this weekend as extremely cold temperatures continue. ALSO | Warming stations opening across Columbus. Eight counties in...
geauganews.com
LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water service are also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports nearly 18,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 17,891 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,294,521, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 22. Ohio has an average of 267.8 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Ohio expands low-cost teen driving school program
Teens wanting to learn how to drive in Ohio now have the chance to do it for little or no cost.
WFMJ.com
Winter weather tips ahead of severely cold temperatures
As roadcrews spend the the next few days treating the roads, its time to consider cold weather tips for people in the Valley. Ohio Department of Transportation official, Justin Chesnic, advises to give yourself extra time before you hit the road, slow down and avoid distractions like the to keep yourself and others safe from collisions..
Gov. DeWine, veto HB 507 and safeguard our state’s air and public lands
“The thief comes only to steal, kill and destroy; I came that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” -- (John 10:10). As a pro-life Christian, recent events at the Ohio Statehouse have me reflecting on these words of Jesus Christ. The Ohio legislature just passed House Bill 507 that calls natural gas “clean energy” and expands drilling on public lands. Sadly, this bill, as amended, was passed with little discussion.
Latest on respiratory virus spread in Ohio
Three respiratory illnesses, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu, continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily
This flu season could be the worst we've seen in a decade
Health experts across the Tri-State are concerned that this year's flu season could be the worst we've faced in a decade.
WTRF
Ohio Governor DeWine signs opioid-related Executive Order
Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed an Executive Order on December 22. The newest order is to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify all products containing an unregulated drug that produces opioid-like effects, tianeptine, as a Schedule I controlled substance.
How Ohio emergency and roads officials are preparing for winter storm
Ahead of the winter storm, expected to bring dangerously low temperatures and a flash freeze to Northeast Ohio starting early Friday, state officials were at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to talk about preparation.
Things to keep in mind to stay safe, keep warm ahead of cold weather
SWANTON, Ohio — The brutally cold weather is heading to northwest Ohio this weekend and with high winds comes a high possibility of power outages. When it comes to keeping warm, there are options if your power goes out, but it's important to stay safe. "A lot of people...
