Metro Richmond Zoo gets a hippopotamus for Christmas
The zoo welcomed a female baby pygmy hippo on Dec. 6 to parents Iris and Corwin after a seven-month gestational period. She weighed a healthy 16 pounds and, in just one week, grew to 24.2 pounds.
Mother 'overwhelmed with joy' after repair shop gives her a free car
Christmas arrived early for a Richmond-area mother of three. Anshanae Richardson arrived at Certified Auto Repair in Henrico County on Friday and was surprised to learn she won a free car.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Police: Person killed running across Chesterfield road
Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1, near Dundas Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022.
Siblings with heart condition surprised with wishes on the same day
9-year-old Lance and 17-year-old Jahnesa were both born with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, the same critical heart condition that their mother has.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
PHOTOS: Richmond Police searching for Main Street Virginia ABC liquor store shoplifting suspects
Richmond Police are searching for three people believed to have shoplifted from a local Virginia ABC store in early December.
Henrico Police seek tips about triple-shooting in Glen Allen
Henrico Police are seeking information about a triple shooting in Glen Allen Dec. 22. It happened just after 8:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive, just north of I-295 off Brook Road, near Virginia Center. Police who responded initially could not locate any victims, but less than 10 minutes later, three males turned up with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
Contributing to a kitchen that helps feed the community
CBS 6 Reporter Shelby Brown surprised Levi's Community Kitchen on East Broad Rock Road with some food to add to their pantry and a gift card to purchase more goods for the community.
Police search for Chesterfield thieves who hid in plain sight
Thieves in Chesterfield County took "hiding in plain sight" to a new level. Chesterfield police are searching for two men who broke into — and robbed — a home in the Salisbury neighborhood.
Three people injured in Henrico County shooting
The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that reportedly resulted in the hospitalization of three men.
Family of 21-year-old shot to death in Richmond offers $5,000 reward
The family of a man who was killed in South Richmond in 2021 is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the shooting.
He was indicted for 5 felonies after a shooting. Months later, he's free.
A man who allegedly shot a Richmond Police officer after a car chase over the summer is now out from behind bars.
3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
Downed power lines, road closures across Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.
Years after his son disappeared at a Richmond club, his dad is still searching
Randall Collins was 24 years old when he vanished without a trace from Richmond, Virginia in April 2014.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Richmond neighborhood
Police in Mount Vernon, New York, said officers found a man who had been shot in the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon.
Richmond man eluding New Kent police receives year in jail
A Richmond man will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty to felony eluding in New Kent. Donald Darrell Roberts, 42, admitted to the offense following Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. In a summary of evidence, on Mar. 6, New Kent police were notified about a...
Richmond residents push back against proposed detention pond on southside
Richmond's Urban Design Committee will review a proposal which places a detention pond on the city's southside.
