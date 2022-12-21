Henrico Police are seeking information about a triple shooting in Glen Allen Dec. 22. It happened just after 8:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive, just north of I-295 off Brook Road, near Virginia Center. Police who responded initially could not locate any victims, but less than 10 minutes later, three males turned up with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

GLEN ALLEN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO