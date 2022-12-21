ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek tips about triple-shooting in Glen Allen

Henrico Police are seeking information about a triple shooting in Glen Allen Dec. 22. It happened just after 8:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive, just north of I-295 off Brook Road, near Virginia Center. Police who responded initially could not locate any victims, but less than 10 minutes later, three males turned up with gunshot wounds at a local hospital.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
foxrichmond.com

3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
nkccnews.com

Richmond man eluding New Kent police receives year in jail

A Richmond man will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty to felony eluding in New Kent. Donald Darrell Roberts, 42, admitted to the offense following Monday afternoon proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court. In a summary of evidence, on Mar. 6, New Kent police were notified about a...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy