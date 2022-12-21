ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2022? Dates and best pre-Christmas early deals

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzKVv_0jqL75k700

Calling all bargain-hunters, while it might feel like Black Friday was only yesterday, our sights are now set on the next best shopping event of the year: the Boxing Day sales .

With huge deals to be had across tech , home appliances , mattresses and more, it serves as a great opportunity to snap up a post-Christmas bargain.

Almost every brand takes part – think Zara, Lego and Ninja – with retailers also going large, with the likes of Amazon , Currys, John Lewis & Partners, and Next all expected to slash their prices considerably on big-ticket items.

As the discerning deal-hunters that we are, IndyBest is on hand during the shopping event to bring you all the biggest and best deals across the board.

Ahead of the Boxing Day sales 2022, here, you’ll find everything you need to know, from important dates to the deals you can expect, as well as the best early deals to shop now.

The best early Boxing Day deals 2022

Salter EK2817 2l hot air fryer: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJP0w_0jqL75k700

With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, air fryers are a hot ticket. This Salter one is reduced by £40 right now in the pre-Christmas Robert Dyas sale, plus you can even get it delivered before Christmas. The nifty appliance boasts a 2l capacity with a removal drying rack, a 30-minute timer, adjustable temperature dials and an auto shut-off function. Requiring little to no oil, rustle up healthier meals at a fraction of the cost, compared with your oven.

Buy now

Read more: The best air fryer deals to expect in the Boxing Day sales

Our Place always pan: Was £125, now £90, Fromourplace.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2PPd_0jqL75k700

Insta-viral brand Our Place has launched its holiday offers, with £35 off its cult always pan. Enabling you to fry, steam and saute, or use as a skillet, saucier, saucepan and non-stick pan, it even comes with a spatula and spoon rest. If you’re looking to refine your culinary skills in 2023, now’s the time to bag an always pan.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap corded stick pet vacuum HZ500UKT: Was £269.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGzRp_0jqL75k700

The new year might call for a new vacuum. If so, there are plenty of offers on the Shark site right now in the run-up to Christmas – including this corded pet model. Reduced by nearly £100, the stick vacuum will make easy work of your carpet and hard floors, with the duoclean floorhead, while the anti-hair-wrap technology will remove hair from the brush-roll as you clean.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, double: Was £1,599, now £879.45, Simbasleep.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Tn8g_0jqL75k700

Reduced by a huge 45 per cent, Simba’s hybrid pro mattress is now less than £900 in the double size. We reviewed this mattress earlier in the year, and our tester thought it was “one of the most comfortable” they’ve ever tried. They said: “The Simba hybrid pro felt incredibly comfortable, no matter which position we slept in,” adding they were “kept at a regular, comfortable temperature all night long”.

Buy now

Read more: Simba’s Boxing Day sale has landed

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £64, Theoodie.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jzhj4_0jqL75k700

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies , we found the oversized hoodie to be “very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. “Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester.

Buy now

Apple AirPods with charging case, 2nd generation: Was £129, now £119, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqcQ4_0jqL75k700

Though a small saving, offers on Apple products are few and far between. A great everyday pair of earphones, they’re ubiquitous for good reason. “We can totally see why Apple’s AirPods paved the way for wireless earbuds – the second-generation versions are a fantastic pair of entry-level earbuds that are comfortable to wear and extremely convenient,” our tester said.

Buy now

Read more: The best tech deals in the Boxing Day sales 2022

When do Boxing Day sales start in 2022?

As the name suggests, the Boxing Day sales start on 26 December. Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do tend to stick to the festive date when discounting products, so you can expect most big deals to drop on 26 December.

Historically, the sale event took place in-store, with keen shoppers forming orderly queues early in the morning to get the best discounts possible. But thankfully, owing to the online shopping boom, you can now bag a bargain from the comfort of your home, with the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos all expected to take part.

While most deals currently remain under wraps, we could see some more brands and retailers kick things off on Christmas Day. For example, last year Zara launched its sale on Christmas Day at 9pm on its app and 10pm on the website.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

While traditionally Boxing Day sales lasted just the day, deals now run into the January sales, which is of course a dream for those looking to bag a bargain. As with all major sale events, IndyBest will be on hand, sharing shopping advice and searching for only the best deals.

Are Boxing Day sales better than January sales?

Whether you’re looking for a new kitchen appliance, TV or both, the Boxing Day and January sales offer a great opportunity to benefit from the deals on offer. On the whole, the same discounts will be available throughout the two events.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

While the sales are a great addition to the Boxing Day celebrations, there’s a lot more to the 26 December than the deals.

The name Boxing Day stems back to 1800 when Queen Victoria ruled that the country and the rich should box up gifts or money for their maids, chefs and housekeepers who would have the day off to spend with their families. The church also participated by handing out collected donations to those in need.

What were the best Boxing Day deals last year?

Depending on what’s on your shopping list, there will be plenty of deals available during the Boxing Day sales. And last year’s event offers a good indication of what you can expect from the 2022 event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTwgy_0jqL75k700

In terms of gaming, the Nintendo Switch (£259, Amazon.co.uk ) was in fact cheaper in the Boxing Day sales than it was on Black Friday 2021. The price was reduced from £279 to £229 at Amazon, making it the lowest price we had seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noasa_0jqL75k700

Kitchen appliances were also heavily reduced. This Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish and stoneware dish set (£260, Johnlewis.com ), for example, was reduced from £186.50 to just £156 in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNdho_0jqL75k700

Where tech is concerned, the Boxing Day sales saw Apple’s AirTags (£99, Amazon.co.uk ) reduced to just £86.89, while those after a Fitbit versa 3 (£128.99, Currys.co.uk ) were treated to a hefty 20 per cent discount. Elsewhere, the Samsung AU8000 TV (£369, Amazon.co.uk ) was reduced by 32 per cent.

These deals offer a good indication of what you can expect from this year’s sale event, and we’re expecting impressive discounts from all our favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Head to our dedicated deals section

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Next Boxing Day sale 2022: The best deals on coats, rugs, baby clothes and more

If you have any Christmas blues that need curing, the Boxing Day sales are sure to sort you out. Whether you’re looking to spend some well-deserved Christmas present money or you’ve had your eye on a few things leading up to the end of the year, the Boxing Day sales are the place to head.Gone are the days of physically queuing outside the shops from 6am on 26 December, with many of the post-Christmas sales having moved online.From fashion and tech to home appliances, TVs and more, the IndyBest team has got you covered when it comes to sifting through...
The Independent

The best air fryer deals in the Boxing Day 2022 sales: Ninja, Tefal, Tower and more

We drank, we ate, we’ve been merry, and now it’s time for phase two. The wine goggles have come off and our eyes are fully focussed on Boxing Day.Top brands and retailers are all participating in the sale event, with some even starting a few days early, offering Boxing Day deals on everything from mattresses and tech to fashion, Amazon devices and more. Whether it’s a Nintendo Switch, Lego set or Apple AirPods you’re after, there’s discounts aplenty with the likes of John Lewis, Currys, Very and more slashing prices across a whole range of products.After years of covering big...
The Independent

Boxing Day sales 2022: Best deals from Currys, John Lewis, M&S and more

Put down those mince pies, hand that cinnamon latte to someone else. Bargain hunters, the Boxing Day sales have arrived, and the discounts are dropping thick and fast. Boxing Day serves as a great opportunity to snap up a post-Christmas bargain on the best bits of tech, home appliances, mattresses and more, and almost every brand and retailer is taking part, as they do every year.Everything from Lego and Ninja air fryers to Simba mattresses and Nintendo Switch consoles are on sale, with the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and more propping up hefty savings. Here at IndyBest, we’ve...
The Independent

Boxing Day sales 2022 – live: The best deals to shop at Next, John Lewis, M&S and more

We see you there. Lounging on the sofa, belly full of turkey sandwiches, idly checking your phone for any good Boxing Day deals during the no mans land between Christmas and New Year. Well you can stay right where you are, because our team of IndyBest experts are bringing the very best offers and discounts right through into the January sales, directly to you. Our Boxing Day liveblog will be tracking deals on everything from AirPods and air fryers to clothing, technology, Nintendo Switch and more.If you’re in the market for a Boxing Day bargain from retailers like Argos, Amazon,...
The Independent

Britons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargains

Britons packed high streets and shopping centres on Monday, as they returned to the Boxing Day sales after last year’s Covid-hit Christmas.Footage from Westfield in Stratford, east London, shows crowds of people going about their business in search of bargains.According to Springboard, the shopper tracking agency, there had been a 50 per cent rise in shopper numbers out on Monday compared with Boxing Day last year.However, footfall remained 30.5 per cent down on 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo animals receive Christmas gifts from keepersTrain strikes: No rail services for Britons across the UK on Boxing DayGrant Shapps feuds with Elf on the Shelf in new government ‘energy crisis’ skit
The Independent

Boxing Day shopping footfall up by more than a third on last year

Boxing Day footfall was up by more than a third on the UK’s high streets despite train strikes and the cost-of-living crisis.Concerns had been raised that strikes and tightening budgets could scare consumers away from shopping destinations on the first day of the sales.But industry analyst Springboard said data from Monday showed footfall was 38.8% higher than last year.There were increases across all three key retail destination types compared with the same period in 2021.On high streets it was up by 44.1%, in shopping centres by 40.4%, and in retail parks by 25.9%.Central London, which has been hit hard by industrial...
The Independent

The Independent

995K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy