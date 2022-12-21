ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

MSPs resume consideration of amendments to gender reform legislation

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFgxf_0jqL73yf00

Consideration of amendments to controversial gender reforms has resumed at the Scottish Parliament .

MSPs were in the chamber until 12.15am on Wednesday considering changes to the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill before the decision was taken to resume in the afternoon.

More than 60 of the 153 amendments were voted on in the first sitting, with a final vote – and almost certain passage into law – on the Bill slated for later on Wednesday.

The Bill will remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria currently required to receive a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

It would also lower the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drop the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for people aged 16 and 17 – though with a three-month reflection period.

On Tuesday, MSPs backed a change tabled by SNP MSP Gillian Martin to the law which means anyone subject to a sexual harm prevention order or sexual offences prevention order will not be allowed to seek a GRC.

Meanwhile, a push by another SNP MSP to ensure applications are paused if an applicant is charged with a sexual offence until their case is disposed of divided members by 61 votes to 61 – as is customary Deputy Presiding Officer Liam McArthur used his casting vote against the change.

The sitting on Tuesday was marred by protests from the public gallery, with opponents to the Bill shouting “shame on all of you” as another amendment that would make it harder for sex offenders to apply for a GRC was voted down.

It also appeared the Scottish Conservatives were attempting to make the proceedings take as long as possible, tabling four amendments to the agenda from four members, forcing a vote on the timetable for the consideration of amendments, raising a further motion which MSPs had to vote on and a number of points of order – all before the debate on the amendments had started.

The party also opted to push amendments to a vote, even when the proposer of the changes did not.

The final week of the legislation came against the backdrop of public shows of both support and opposition outside the Scottish Parliament, with a number of rallies held.

The Bill has been one of the most controversial in Holyrood since devolution, with opponents raising concerns over its impact on the safety of women and girls.

I urge all members to vote in favour of these important reforms on what will be an historic day for equality in Scotland

Shona Robison, Scottish Social Justice Secretary

The Scottish Government insists the legislation will not impact the Equality Act, which allows for trans people to be excluded from single-sex spaces such as changing rooms and shelters, something that was affirmed by an earlier amendment from Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy.

Despite the controversy, the Bill is likely to pass on Wednesday due to its support within the SNP, Greens, Labour and Liberal Democrat ranks.

But its passage could raise further disciplinary issues within the SNP, with seven MSPs from the ruling party voting against it – including minister Ash Regan, who was forced to quit – and two others abstaining at stage one.

Ms Regan said during the consideration of amendments that she would not be supporting the Bill, while fellow SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson hinted he would again rebel against it. Fergus Ewing and Ms Thomson, meanwhile, spoke in favour of amendments the Scottish Government opposed.

Speaking in favour of her own amendments to the Bill, Ms Regan said the legislation would put the safety of women and girls at risk.

“I would say to my fellow parliamentarians – it boils down to this – do you think women will be more or less safe as a result of this law?” she said.

“And if you have any doubt, any doubt at all that it will make women and girls less safe, then you cannot vote for it.”

After her comments, the presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, was forced to suspend proceedings for around a minute due to shouting of support from the public gallery.

Ms Regan went on to say the Bill would send a message to women and girls “that you don’t matter”.

Speaking ahead of the final consideration of the Bill, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison urged fellow MSPs to back the legislation.

“Today marks the culmination of a six-year process of consultation and policy development to simplify and improve the process for trans men and women to obtain legal recognition through a GRC,” she said.

“If Parliament approves this Bill, it will be taking a significant step forward in creating a more equal Scotland , where trans people feel valued, included and empowered.

“Trans rights are not in competition with women’s rights, and as we have seen in the past, rights can be improved for everyone when those discriminated against and who face prejudice work together as allies.

“These reforms are supported by a majority in Parliament and members of all parties. I urge all members to vote in favour of these important reforms on what will be an historic day for equality in Scotland.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gender reform bill to make it easier for transgender people to self-identify passes in Scotland OLD REDIRECTED

Legislation which will introduce self-identification for transgender people in Scotland has been passed. MSPs voted by 86 to 39 for the Gender Recognition Reform Bill, after Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison urged MSPs people to back it. The bill will remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC).It would also lower the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drop the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and 17 – though with a...
The Independent

Voices: What have we learnt about Rishi Sunak in his 60 days as prime minister?

The most surprising thing about Rishi Sunak being prime minister is that he doesn’t look surprised. He hasn’t been in politics long. He became an MP only seven years ago. And this year his career has seemed to be finished twice. Yet there he is, in No 10, looking as if he always expected to be there.Everyone had said he wouldn’t be so popular when he stopped handing out vast sums of borrowed money and the bills in the form of higher taxes arrived, and everyone was right. But in the spring, he managed to complete the transition from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Rishi Sunak hires friend and journalist James Forsyth as key political aide

Rishi Sunak has hired journalist James Forsyth as his new political secretary, Downing Street has confirmed.Mr Forsyth is the political editor of the The Spectator and a columnist for The Times. He is also an old friend of the prime minister.They both attended the top private school Winchester College and are godparents to each other’s children.Mr Sunak was reportedly best man at Mr Forsyth’s wedding to Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s former press secretary who resigned over the partygate scandal after footage emerged of her joking about lockdown-busting parties at a press conference rehearsal.Mr Forsyth will advise Mr Sunak and act...
The Independent

Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars

The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
The Independent

The Independent

991K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy