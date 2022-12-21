ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Driver pulled from fiery car crash in Maryland

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Police in Maryland have released bodycam footage showing brave officers pulling a driver from a car being engulfed by flames.

Corporal Ranck and an ambulance crew can be seen rescuing the occupant of the car after the firey crash.

In a Facebook post, the Anne Arundel County Police Department thanked the ambulance team for their help in “saving a life.”

The crash happened on Monday, 19 December, at around 12:30pm by the intersection of Route 50 and Interstate 97.

