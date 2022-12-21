Mario Lopez & Ana Gasteyer To Host 2023 Rose Parade On NBC

Mario Lopez and Ana Gasteyer have been tapped as co-hosts of NBC ’s live broadcast of the 134th Rose Parade . Lopez, who returns as co-host for the second consecutive year, and American Auto star Gasteyer will lead the network’s coverage of the annual event from 11:30-1 p.m. ET (8:30-10 a.m. PT) on Monday, January 2 in Pasadena, CA. The parade will also be livestreamed on Peacock.

This will be NBC’s 96 th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the annual event beginning in 1954.

As previously announced, former Arizona congresswoman and gun violence survivor and prevention advocate Gabby Giffords will serve as the 2023 Grand Marshal of the parade, which is themed “Turning the Corner.”

The parade begins with a B-2 Spirit flyover and features floral covered floats, performers, marching bands, equestrian teams and more.

The Rose Parade is produced by LX.TV, a production unit of the NBC Owned Television Stations.

Two-time Emmy winner Lopez is host of Access Hollywood and Access Daily with Mario & Kit. He’s known for his starring role on the hit teen series Saved By the Bell a nd appeared and produced two seasons of the Saved By The Bell reboot for NBC’s Peacock. Lopez, who is under an overall development deal with NBCUniversal, recently appeared on NBC’s This is Us and CW’s Jane the Virgin.

Saturday Night Live alumna Gasteyer plays Katherine on the NBC comedy American Auto , which begins its second season Jan. 24. She was also recently seen in Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on NBC and Peacock.