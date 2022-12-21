ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Best Tennessee Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0Eja_0jqL6cYW00
Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives . However, one stands out among the rest.

Mashed looked at the restaurants featured on the Food Network show, which sees host Fieri traveling around the country to see the best of what America's restaurants have to offer, and compiled a list of the "most funkalicious" restaurant in each state that was highlighted on the show. After visiting more than 1,250 eateries across the country, the mayor of Flavortown has seen it all.

So which Tennessee restaurant featured on DDD was named the best in the state?

Mas Tacos Por Favor

A favorite among locals and visitors alike, Mas Tacos Por Favor in Nashville is among the best restaurants featured on the hit show. While the selection of tacos are all a must-try, Fieri actually gave a special shout out to the tamales, which he said are some of the best he's ever eaten.

Mas Tacos Por Favor is located at 732 Mcferrin Avenue in Nashville.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Nashville, Tennessee may be known for its hot chicken, but it's also home to some 'spot on' Mexican food, at least, according to Guy Fieri. Mas Tacos Por Favor has been serving up tacos and more since the 1970s, and the dish to go for is the tamales. Locals love them, and Fieri called them 'one of the best I've ever had.' And if you do want to go for tacos, try going vegetarian — Fieri said the quinoa and sweet potato taco is 'delicious, creative, [and] hearty.'"

Check out Mashed 's full list to see the Fieri's picks for the best restaurants around.

Comments / 0

Related
East Coast Traveler

The Burger Scene in Nashville TN

Nashville has an extensive burger scene that ranges from classic to innovative. You can get a traditional burger at a fast food joint, a smoky dive bar, or gourmet beer. There are varieties of options, but many of the burgers are pricey.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wbwn.com

Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker

Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Eater

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Nashville

The holidays are synonymous with stress — the shopping rush, social obligations, and getting your holiday cards out on time — but your holiday meal doesn’t have to be. So, if you’re not feeling particularly inspired to cook after weeks of running around, take heart. Nashville’s best and brightest restaurants have come to the rescue with festive meals that can be enjoyed in-house or taken home for a cozy dinner party with family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott -UPDATE

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-230830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for central and northern Middle Tennessee this evening and tonight. Light rain will develop across Middle Tennessee today, with the rain rapidly changing to light snow late this afternoon and evening before ending. Snow accumulations ranging from a dusting in southern Middle Tennessee up to 2 inches near the Kentucky border are possible. Any snow accumulation or leftover rain water on area roadways will quickly freeze into ice Thursday night as temperatures drop, causing hazardous travel conditions overnight and Friday. A Wind Chill Warning also remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from late this evening through midday Friday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause wind chills to drop as low as 25 degrees below zero at times. Such cold wind chills could rapidly cause hypothermia, as well as cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor pets and other animals should be brought indoors or given extra protection and shelter to survive these cold wind chills. Dangerously cold temperatures are also expected across Middle Tennessee tonight, with temperatures rapidly falling from the 50s to near zero. Such a rapid temperature drop combined with gusty winds up to 40 mph could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Dangerously cold temperatures will continue across Middle Tennessee through early Monday, with lows in the single digits and highs only in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for up to 85 hours, which could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy