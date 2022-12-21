ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 through the Gorge remains closed Saturday due to winter storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The gateway to the Gorge remains shut down Saturday. I-84 is closed between Troutdale and Hood River because of the severe winter weather. According to ODOT, the area’s ice and strong winds were making driving conditions hazardous, and I-84 will remain blocked from exits 18 through 64 until things got better. The is no estimated reopening time.
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

Workers braving the cold for work in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – While Friday’s sub-freezing temperatures had most people staying indoors, downtown Portland’s streets were also empty for the most part. However, some had to venture out for one reason or another,. As city crews worked to clear snow and ice from the streets, Andres...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Gresham residents deal with ice, fallen trees as winter storm persists

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – While people deal with icy roads in the Portland metro, some Gresham residents started making their way out onto the road Friday night. While the roads were being traveled, the amount of people was far down from what you’d see on a typical Friday night. Instead, many seemed to be staying home, dealing with snapped trees and branches.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Ice storm in progress as metro area remains frozen through Saturday morning

Unfortunately the forecast is working out as expected this morning. Cold air is stuck in the lower elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington with temperatures below freezing anywhere inland from the coastline. All of the coastline has warmed above freezing. The Cascades are warming quickly and even Government Camp...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Thawing begins today for much of the metro

A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday

Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Severe weather shuts I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, ODOT shut down I-84 in both directions from Hood River to Troutdale due to hazardous conditions caused with by winter weather. ODOT says a combination of ice and high wind lead to this decision, with the interstate remaining closed from...
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy