Multnomah County cold weather shelters take in hundreds amid frigid temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside a warming shelter at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, dozens of people sought warmth on Friday as frigid temperatures persisted across the Portland metro area. It's one of five severe weather shelters where Multnomah County, the City of Portland and other partners provided meals, behavioral health and medical support.
Cold weather shelters fill up as ice storm hits Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Even before the expected ice storm arrived in the Portland metro area Thursday night, a bitter cold start to Thursday forced a lot of vulnerable people to spend the night in severe weather shelters. At the Salvation Army severe weather shelter in Hillsboro, people were seen...
Events and restaurants close in Portland due to winter storm
Many events and businesses have shut down in response to the inclement weather conditions. Here are just a few to keep on the radar.
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
Icy weather continues across the region, causing crashes and closures
Icy weather continues to hold its grip on the Portland metro area causing power outages, fallen trees and crashes.
Frozen pipe ‘instances’ increasing in Oregon due to cold temperatures
As temperatures gradually start to warm up from this week's freeze, first responders see an increase in calls for help as frozen pipes burst.
Homeless Portlanders pack shelters during ice storm; on Saturday, they will return to streets
Warming shelters in Multnomah County were full Friday, with more people expected to show up as frigid temperatures continue across the region. Nearly 800 people have sought warmth at five severe-weather shelters as of Thursday night, county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said. The shelters are at capacity but will not turn anyone away.
I-84 through the Gorge remains closed Saturday due to winter storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The gateway to the Gorge remains shut down Saturday. I-84 is closed between Troutdale and Hood River because of the severe winter weather. According to ODOT, the area’s ice and strong winds were making driving conditions hazardous, and I-84 will remain blocked from exits 18 through 64 until things got better. The is no estimated reopening time.
Workers braving the cold for work in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – While Friday’s sub-freezing temperatures had most people staying indoors, downtown Portland’s streets were also empty for the most part. However, some had to venture out for one reason or another,. As city crews worked to clear snow and ice from the streets, Andres...
Gresham residents deal with ice, fallen trees as winter storm persists
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – While people deal with icy roads in the Portland metro, some Gresham residents started making their way out onto the road Friday night. While the roads were being traveled, the amount of people was far down from what you’d see on a typical Friday night. Instead, many seemed to be staying home, dealing with snapped trees and branches.
Ice storm in progress as metro area remains frozen through Saturday morning
Unfortunately the forecast is working out as expected this morning. Cold air is stuck in the lower elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington with temperatures below freezing anywhere inland from the coastline. All of the coastline has warmed above freezing. The Cascades are warming quickly and even Government Camp...
First Alert: Trees down across the Portland metro as winter storm approaches
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 received pictures throughout the day Thursday of trees toppled in the Portland metro due to high wind gusts. No significant injuries have been reported. See a photo gallery below:. Lake Oswego: 80ft Douglas fir fell on home at 5am. Major damage and multiple branches...
Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
Oregon winter storm live updates: ODOT asks that people stay off roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Friday, with a mix of snow and freezing rain. The region could get up an additional one-tenth of an inch of ice at elevations above 2,500 feet and from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch below 2,000 feet.
Severe weather shuts I-84 from Troutdale to Hood River
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, ODOT shut down I-84 in both directions from Hood River to Troutdale due to hazardous conditions caused with by winter weather. ODOT says a combination of ice and high wind lead to this decision, with the interstate remaining closed from...
Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
Freezing rain now hitting Portland metro, causing icy conditions
A ring of cold, dry air blowing in from the east has created a lasting forcefield of dryness around the Portland metro area Thursday as snowfall circles the region.
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
