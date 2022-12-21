ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Took a Unique Approach to Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Christmas Present in This Silly Video

The decorations are up, the spirit of Christmas is in the air, and all the presents are wrapped at Heidi Klum’s house…well, almost all of them. The model and America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to show her fans and followers the last gift she had to wrap before the holidays — a special surprise for her husband Tom Kaulitz. In the video, which you can see below, Klum lays on top of some Christmas wrapping paper and starts to wrap, sort of. The model started rolling and rolling toward her beautiful Christmas tree, layers of the wrapping paper covering...
Christmas brain teaser: Can you find Rudolph among the reindeer?

A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is offering a new puzzle in the spirit of Christmas. Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, recently shared his brain-teaser, “Can You find RUDOLPH among the reindeer?” with Fox News Digital. Hiding in what appears to be a pattern of polka dots is one famous reindeer who has “a very shiny nose.” Over the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday, Dudás shared another seek-and-find with Fox News Digital titled, “Can You find a PUMPKIN among the turkeys?”  He has also crafted similar puzzles to honor current events. These include Queen Elizabeth II’s passing and annual celebrations such as Halloween and ringing in the New Year. Dudás is the author of many seek-and-find books and created the cartoon, “Where’s the Panda?”  More recently, he developed a graphic novel series, “Fox & Rabbit.” To see the solution of Dudás’ puzzle, visit thedudolf.blogspot.com.
