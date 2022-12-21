WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.

