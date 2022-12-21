ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend

West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter

Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases. Low and middle-income families are eligible to receive up to $2,320 in state and government funds, $340 less than the top level...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million

WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
WEST HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Friends, colleagues remember fallen North Haven firefighter

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police and fire departments across the state are paying their respects to a North Haven firefighter killed in the line of duty. Matthias Wirtz, 46, is being remembered after officials say he died Monday from injuries sustained while battling a fire in North Haven. “He was everybody’s friend,” said Chief […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Connecticut Man Found

Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Old Saybrook Man Found

A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
