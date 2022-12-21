Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks
(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter
Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases. Low and middle-income families are eligible to receive up to $2,320 in state and government funds, $340 less than the top level...
CT budget picture brightens, surplus deposits reduce state pension payments
Savings tops $300 million in the next state budget, but it’s not easy to see. The state budget will begin reaping the benefits soon of the billions of surplus dollars officials poured into Connecticut’s cash-starved pension funds. But the savings — which are considerable — won’t be as...
trumbulltimes.com
Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million
WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
Eversource says power restoration ‘substantially complete’ in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 201,000 Eversource customers now have power after a storm swept through the state days before Christmas, the power company announced Sunday. Only 1% of the homes that lost power remain without it, according to Eversource, which calls the work “substantially complete.” “More than 1,100 crews have been working […]
Friends, colleagues remember fallen North Haven firefighter
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police and fire departments across the state are paying their respects to a North Haven firefighter killed in the line of duty. Matthias Wirtz, 46, is being remembered after officials say he died Monday from injuries sustained while battling a fire in North Haven. “He was everybody’s friend,” said Chief […]
Robberies Of Mail Carriers Reported In CT Cities, $50K Reward Offered For Information
The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information following a string of robberies of USPS mail carriers across various Connecticut cities. The reward is offered to those with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the robberies,...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: How Otis Elevator changed the world with its invention
(WTNH) – One of our favorite stories of the year was a visit to Otis Elevator. It’s another longtime Connecticut company that changed the world with its invention. We’re taking a look back at that story. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Norwalk man finds Treasure – service dog gave him a new lease on life
Jim McClellan has a rare form of muscular dystrophy that causes his spine to curve.
'This makes my brain hurt': Connecticut used disaster aid to rebuild million-dollar homes
Owners of 62 homes worth at least $1 million received recovery grants after Hurricane Sandy when HUD weakened rules meant to make needy people the priority, POLITICO’s E&E News found.
Missing Connecticut Man Found
Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
Missing Old Saybrook Man Found
A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut. As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447. Among the communities with the most outages:. Danbury: 4,729. Simsbury: 4,626. Newtown: 3,042. East Haddam:...
