--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO