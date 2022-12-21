Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
WIBW
Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business. The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
Coroners examine body found by law enforcement near Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A body is being examined by law enforcement after it was found on private property south of Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News deputies recovered a body from private property near the intersection of 57th St. and Burlingame Rd. The area is still being […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Castro-Arceo, Alberto; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Unlawful discharge of firearm in city...
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 23
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHANNON LEE DECKER, 46, Grandview Plaza, Failure to appear x2; Remains confined to Riley County Jail. RUSSELL ROYAL SPRINGER, 61, Manhattan, Battery on...
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
Three adults arrested; five children removed from their custody
Three northeast Saline County residents were arrested and five children were removed from their custody after an alleged incident that was reported on Tuesday. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that sheriff's office personnel responded Tuesday after a trusted adult reported an incident that allegedly happened on Sunday at a residence in the 2600 block of E. Shipton Road.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 17-23
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BRAKE, JOHN WESLEY; 34; Dodge City. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: JOHNSON,...
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Kansas man sentenced over illegal autopsy services
A 43-year-old man accused of illegally performing autopsies in Kansas has been sentenced to jail.
Emporia fatal hit-and-run victim identified, suspect comes forward
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has released new information related to a recent fatal hit-and-run including the identity of the victim. The EPD reports that the victim has been identified as Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, 50, of Emporia. Angel Manuel Alvarado, a suspect in the case, has also been located by the EPD after he […]
Saline County woman injured in near-head-on wreck west of Salina
A Saline County woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck west of Salina that left her trapped in her vehicle Tuesday evening. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Steven Moss, 37, of Salina, was eastbound on State Street just west of N. Burma Road when his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and struck almost head on a westbound 1995 Honda Civic driven by Jolissa Crook, 40, of rural Saline County.
WIBW
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who has been convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas will now face one year in the county jail after he is released from prison for convictions on similar charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Shawn Parcells, 43, has been sentenced to...
Multiple crashes reported in Riley County due to icy roads, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Riley County is reporting that there have been multiple crashes on Wednesday night due to treacherous road conditions. The Riley County Police Department said that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting Phase due to the number of crashes reported within the past hour. The RCPD is currently working […]
kfdi.com
Driver arrested after chase in south Wichita
Sedgwick County deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salina man after a chase in south Wichita. The man sideswiped two other vehicles while trying to get away from deputies, but no one was hurt. The chase was reported around 5:30 Sunday evening, and accident reports said the suspect sideswiped a vehicle in...
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Plea reached in aggravated kidnapping case; aggravated burglary case moves to pretrial; adult mistreatment case delayed
A Lyon County case that started with a count of aggravated kidnapping, among others, is apparently ending with a plea agreement. Joshua Parrish was initially accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and five other charges after an alleged incident in early August. Parrish accepted a plea involving guilty pleas to aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint, with the other charges being dismissed.
