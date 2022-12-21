ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westernmassnews.com

Power outages and damage from winter storm seen across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News check out several towns and cities across western mass today where you could see storm damage throughout their communities. this weather impacting holiday travel plans for some people just two days before Christmas. “A lot of tree branches, fences, lights out, power lost,” one...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
GREENFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe

A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
theberkshireedge.com

Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area

Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power

Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke. Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway. Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs. That repair work has led the westbound...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

