7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Coastal areas flooded, ferries suspended, more flights canceled as NY storm bears down
Patios and streets in Broad Channel, Queens were submerged in flood waters Friday morning Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday night. Here’s how Friday’s looking so far. [ more › ]
Here are the holiday service schedules for NYC buses, subways and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Millions of New Yorkers are expected to travel throughout the region during the upcoming holidays, with many relying on mass transit to get them where they need to go. On some holidays, like Christmas and New Year’s, agencies run reduced service to match holiday ridership, which...
The MTA will cut service to these seven subway lines starting this summer
We apologize in advance for being the ones to deliver bad news but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just proposed service changes that will greatly affect your commuting habits starting next summer. Specifically, transit officials are hoping to cut service on seven subway lines—the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F...
Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
‘Jewish Christmas’ is back at NYC’s Chinese restaurants
Keep the gingerbread — pass the fortune cookies. I’m looking forward to a great Chinese meal on Dec. 25 — a tradition known to many New Yorkers as “Jewish Christmas,” when those who don’t celebrate actual Christmas gather for a festive lunch in the one type of restaurant that typically remains open. For many in the Big Apple, Jewish or not Jewish, going out on the Big Day has become a cheerful culinary and atmospheric respite from the holiday-as-usual. The occasion is sure to be particularly festive after two duck-deprived, less-than-celebratory holiday seasons that one New Yorker described to me as...
5 injured after Staten Island Ferry with over 800 aboard catches fire in NY Harbor
Five people were injured after a Staten Island Ferry caught fire at the height of Thursday’s evening rush hour and forced hundreds of passengers to evacuate, officials said. The Sandy Ground, a brand new $85 million ferry, was carrying 866 passengers and 16 crew members to the outer borough when the fire broke out in the mechanical room shortly after 5 p.m., FDNY officials said. First responders rushed to the vessel, which anchored near Bayonne, New Jersey as firefighters fought the blaze, DOT officials said. The passengers on board were given life jackets, and most were evacuated to tugboats, which carried them to other ferries that assisted in the rescue. They were...
Flooding from winter storm overwhelms several NY shore communities
Flooding from the winter storm has prompted urgent calls for assistance in several New York coastal communities.
NBC New York
MTA Board Postpones Fare Hike Hearings: What That Means for Your Wallet
Happy New Year from the MTA! You've got a few more months before they ask you for more cash. The transit agency's board opted Wednesday to postpone fare hike hearings until at least late February, meaning the soonest MTA subway and bus fares, along with bridge tolls, could rise would be June.
MTA worker shoots man during argument in Brooklyn subway station
An MTA worker shot and critically injured a man who threatened to assault him and his coworker inside a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night, police said. The shooting unfolded inside the Union Street R-train station at the border of Gowanus and Park Slope just after 9 p.m. amid a dispute between two MTA workers and a 39-year-old straphanger, cops said. The uniformed staffers — a revenue electronic maintainer and an armed transit revenue collector — were waiting for a southbound R train when an irate man started shouting at them and threatened to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press conference near the scene. When the train arrived,...
newyorkalmanack.com
NYC Preservationists, Officials Protest Demolition of Historic Landmarks
From Harlem to Bed-Stuy, the Village to the Upper East Side, landmarked buildings (or buildings under consideration for landmarking) are being demolished on the City’s orders, and even through its errors, in spite of the legal protections the landmarks process is designed to provide. “HDC is alarmed at the...
Man shot by NYC MTA worker was ticked off over spurned fist-bump, sources say
The 39-year-old straphanger who was shot by an MTA worker in Brooklyn on Tuesday night was allegedly angry that the transit employee blew him off when he tried to fist-bump, sources said. The incident happened about 9 p.m. at the Brooklyn R train station when Renaldo Gurrier tried to make the hand gesture to one of a pair of MTA workers, but the employee refused over COVID concerns, police sources said. Gurrier allegedly followed the men onto an R train, threatening to “beat them up,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at a press briefing about the incident at...
Commercial Observer
Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M
The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
NYC Office of Emergency Management lays out plan for hazardous weather
Multiple city agencies including the city’s transportation and sanitation departments all provided updates on their efforts while urging New Yorkers to take proper precautions for the weather.
therealdeal.com
Here are the priciest Brooklyn and Queens condo filings of 2022
Condo projects are still a big part of the development picture in the outer boroughs, but Queens and Brooklyn took a step back in the value of its top condo filings this year. The total projected sellout of the 10 largest projects registered with the state this year in Queens and Brooklyn was $1.06 billion, an 18 percent decline from $1.29 billion last year. It was still nearly triple the $384 million total of the top 10 from pandemic-ravaged 2020, but half of the 2019 sum.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 67 apartments in the Melrose section of the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 67 newly constructed apartments at 341 East 162nd St. in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Eligible applicants must earn no more than $132,000, depending on the size of the household. The building is intended to provide housing to some of New York City's...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Jumper pulled from East River by Manhattan Bridge: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said. According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the...
2 people fatally struck by subway train in Chelsea, major impacts to L service
Two people were struck and killed by a subway train in Chelsea on Tuesday morning, leading to extensive service delays on the L line. The pair were struck by an L train at the 14th Street/Sixth Avenue station around 10:30 a.m., police said.
therealdeal.com
How did 116,000 rent-stabilized units vanish?
There’s a mystery afoot in New York City’s rental market, where the count of rent-stabilized units fell by 12 percent without explanation. There were 858,000 rent-regulated units registered with the state’s Division of Housing and Community Renewal as of November, down from 974,000 when the seminal Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act was passed in 2019, The City reported.
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
Comments / 0