Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Tuesday was wet, but Wednesday looks dry
Steady rain fell Tuesday morning across Northern California. While Wednesday will shape up to be a dry one, the rest of the week is looking to bring more rain. Wind Tuesday morning was gusty across Northern California, with some of the strongest gusts over the Sierra. Valley winds stayed gusty...
KCRA.com
California leaders monitor canceled flight chaos as prices surge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southwest and other flight cancellations continue to disrupt in- and out-of-state travel in California, whileleaving some stranded, state leaders said they're keeping an eye on the issue. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Flight cancellations leave Southwest travelers in Sacramento stranded. A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Heavy rain and high winds arrive Tuesday morning
Heavy rain and wind is forecast across Northern California, prompting KCRA 3’s weather team to call for an Alert Day on Tuesday. “Be prepared if you live along a creek bed or a stream that those could rise rapidly as that rain comes down, especially overnight tonight into tomorrow,” meteorologist Tamara Berg said.
KCRA.com
Tracking rain, wind and snow. Northern California will see several more rounds ahead this week.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows how long the rain and wind will linger. She shows the one dry day this week and how rain and snow may impact your New Year's travel.
KCRA.com
Northern California Christmas forecast: Foggy start then mild temps Sunday; Next week brings rain, gusty winds
Christmas Day in Northern California will bring pleasant weather conditions once the Valley and Delta fog lifts later in the morning. Our next storm system will arrive late Monday night with heavy rain and wind. Here's what to know about the rest of the holiday weekend for the Sacramento area...
KCRA.com
Depending where you were, the Sierra either had great snow or slushy, slick roads
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Despite wet weather on Tuesday, the road up to the Sierra was not snow-covered. It was soaked and slushy. Drivers along Interstate 80 in Northern California met challenging driving conditions even though chain controls were not in place for much of the day. The forecast for Tuesday called for rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in higher elevations, but somewhere in between, that rain and snow mix led to vehicles having plenty to contend with.
KCRA.com
Extreme cold, power outages: At least 50 dead nationwide from massive winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling from...
KCRA.com
4 more murder charges filed against suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee; 7 total
STOCKTON, Calif. — Four more murder charges were filed Tuesday against Wesley Brownlee, the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This gives him seven total homicide charges, meaning investigators have learned of an eighth victim. The latest charges filed by the San Joaquin...
Comments / 0