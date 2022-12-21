SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Despite wet weather on Tuesday, the road up to the Sierra was not snow-covered. It was soaked and slushy. Drivers along Interstate 80 in Northern California met challenging driving conditions even though chain controls were not in place for much of the day. The forecast for Tuesday called for rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in higher elevations, but somewhere in between, that rain and snow mix led to vehicles having plenty to contend with.

4 HOURS AGO