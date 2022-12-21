ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Northern California forecast: Tuesday was wet, but Wednesday looks dry

Steady rain fell Tuesday morning across Northern California. While Wednesday will shape up to be a dry one, the rest of the week is looking to bring more rain. Wind Tuesday morning was gusty across Northern California, with some of the strongest gusts over the Sierra. Valley winds stayed gusty...
California leaders monitor canceled flight chaos as prices surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southwest and other flight cancellations continue to disrupt in- and out-of-state travel in California, whileleaving some stranded, state leaders said they're keeping an eye on the issue. | PREVIOUS COVERAGE ABOVE | Flight cancellations leave Southwest travelers in Sacramento stranded. A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin...
Depending where you were, the Sierra either had great snow or slushy, slick roads

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Despite wet weather on Tuesday, the road up to the Sierra was not snow-covered. It was soaked and slushy. Drivers along Interstate 80 in Northern California met challenging driving conditions even though chain controls were not in place for much of the day. The forecast for Tuesday called for rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in higher elevations, but somewhere in between, that rain and snow mix led to vehicles having plenty to contend with.

