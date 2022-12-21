Read full article on original website
Construction Has an Immense Environmental Impact — and the Industry Must Change
We all know that construction can be annoying. Listening to drills and hammers at the crack of dawn is never fun or appreciated. Not only is it frustrating, but these noises are actually bad for wildlife. Which might get you thinking: How does construction affect the environment? If the sounds...
EPA tightens pollution rules for heavy-duty trucks
The U.S. economy is moving one step closer to a net-zero future with support from the strongest-ever clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks, the Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday.
freightwaves.com
Trucking industry worried after EPA issues final rule on NOx emissions
The Environmental Protection Agency made good on its promise to issue a final rule on heavy-duty truck tailpipe emissions by the end of the year, but the first take on the rule from engine manufacturers and trucking organizations is that compliance will be difficult. The agency earlier this year proposed...
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
The Desalination Process Gives Us Freshwater — at a Huge Environmental Cost
Freshwater is a resource so much of life on Earth needs. Unfortunately, it's not an infinite resource, and so many people around the world struggle to have their basic needs met without access to it. As a way to remedy this problem, many may suggest desalination: removing salt from seawater and converting it to freshwater.
Five eye-popping spending items in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill
Federal lawmakers made public a massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Tuesday morning. Here are five eye-popping spending items inside it.
Washington Examiner
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows
A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
What Is the Montreal Protocol? It’s Important to Reduce Pollution
Although there are many factors that contribute to global warming such as overconsumption and deforestatoin, it goes without saying pollution is one of the leading contributors. Greenhouse gases rise into the atmosphere, depleting the ozone layer, and thus, stripping away our protection from the sun. But without one of the...
Why We Must Hold Factory Farming Accountable for Deforestation and Pollution, According to New Research
For a while now, the evidence has been clear: The factory farming industry has an immense impact on the environment. And now, a new report shows why this ecologically-destructive industry’s environmental footprint has failed to improve — because some of the industry’s biggest suppliers are making no efforts to reduce the risks associated with industrially farming animals for meat, fish, dairy, and eggs.
Autoblog
EPA introduces stringent new truck engine emission rules
The EPA on Tuesday released its final rules on reduced NOx and particulate emissions for heavy-duty vehicles such as semi-trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles. They're the first new smog rules for big trucks in more than 20 years, according to the agency. The EPA predicts significant improvements in NOx...
pv-magazine-usa.com
California cuts rooftop solar net metering: An industry reacts
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) unanimously voted to approve Net Energy Metering 3.0 (NEM), slashing payments for excess solar production sent to the grid by 75%. CPUC voted to cut the average export rate in California from $0.30 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh, making the cuts effective on...
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
Washington Examiner
Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose
Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
Keystone Pipeline Spills Thousands of Barrels of Oil in Small Kansas Creek
Environmentalists and renewable energy advocates are shaking their heads, after Canada's TC Energy spilled over 14,000 barrels of oil into a small Kansas creek from the infamous Keystone Pipeline. The cause of the Keystone Pipeline leak in Kansas remains unknown, but it's one of the largest crude oil spills in the U.S. in almost 10 years.
Gasoline Prices Are Heading Up Again
Consumers who were counting on gasoline prices to fall to $2.99 a gallon won't get their wish in time for Christmas because of a second week of gains in crude oil prices. The recent increase in crude oil prices also pushed gasoline prices higher. Crude oil prices have risen lately and jumped by at least $2 a barrel on Dec. 23 when Russia moved to lower its output of crude oil due to the price cap instituted by the G7 countries on Moscow's exports.
straightarrownews.com
Solar energy may be more of a problem than we realize
The Biden administration has recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes billions of dollars earmarked for clean energy initiatives. However, the environment remains a global concern. The UN recently issued an alarming report that the planet is well off the pace to hit its greenhouse gas emissions goals. Solar energy is often discussed as one of the main solutions to the climate crisis. The Department of Energy estimates that as much as 40% of the U.S. could be powered by solar by 2035. However, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan cautions that solar energy may be more of a problem for the environment than we realize.
Keystone Pipeline Facts and Myths — Do You Know the Difference?
Recently, a leak in the Keystone Pipeline caused thousands of barrels of oil to spill into a creek in Kansas, causing immense environmental damage. Yet somehow, the construction of pipelines remains a controversial topic. The internet can cause misinformation to spread quickly, which can lead to confusion about what’s true...
Have Any Electric Planes Taken Flight? A Look Into a Few Successful Test Flights
Electric planes aren’t quite mainstream yet, but they have definitely made a lot of progress in recent years. In addition to working out technical challenges, the electric aviation industry still has a lot of work to do in terms of getting people on board. In the meantime, we can...
rigzone.com
New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
Sustainable Fuel Options For Your Wood Burning Fireplace
A fireplace brings warmth to a home but it also brings pollutants to the air. Sustainable fuel options, though, may allow you to still enjoy your home's hearth.
