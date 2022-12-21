The Biden administration has recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes billions of dollars earmarked for clean energy initiatives. However, the environment remains a global concern. The UN recently issued an alarming report that the planet is well off the pace to hit its greenhouse gas emissions goals. Solar energy is often discussed as one of the main solutions to the climate crisis. The Department of Energy estimates that as much as 40% of the U.S. could be powered by solar by 2035. However, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan cautions that solar energy may be more of a problem for the environment than we realize.

