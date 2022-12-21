ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GreenMatters

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

Trucking industry worried after EPA issues final rule on NOx emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency made good on its promise to issue a final rule on heavy-duty truck tailpipe emissions by the end of the year, but the first take on the rule from engine manufacturers and trucking organizations is that compliance will be difficult. The agency earlier this year proposed...
Washington Examiner

The welfare state is out of control, new study shows

A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
NEW JERSEY STATE
GreenMatters

What Is the Montreal Protocol? It’s Important to Reduce Pollution

Although there are many factors that contribute to global warming such as overconsumption and deforestatoin, it goes without saying pollution is one of the leading contributors. Greenhouse gases rise into the atmosphere, depleting the ozone layer, and thus, stripping away our protection from the sun. But without one of the...
GreenMatters

Why We Must Hold Factory Farming Accountable for Deforestation and Pollution, According to New Research

For a while now, the evidence has been clear: The factory farming industry has an immense impact on the environment. And now, a new report shows why this ecologically-destructive industry’s environmental footprint has failed to improve — because some of the industry’s biggest suppliers are making no efforts to reduce the risks associated with industrially farming animals for meat, fish, dairy, and eggs.
Autoblog

EPA introduces stringent new truck engine emission rules

The EPA on Tuesday released its final rules on reduced NOx and particulate emissions for heavy-duty vehicles such as semi-trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles. They're the first new smog rules for big trucks in more than 20 years, according to the agency. The EPA predicts significant improvements in NOx...
pv-magazine-usa.com

California cuts rooftop solar net metering: An industry reacts

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) unanimously voted to approve Net Energy Metering 3.0 (NEM), slashing payments for excess solar production sent to the grid by 75%. CPUC voted to cut the average export rate in California from $0.30 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh, making the cuts effective on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose

Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Are Heading Up Again

Consumers who were counting on gasoline prices to fall to $2.99 a gallon won't get their wish in time for Christmas because of a second week of gains in crude oil prices. The recent increase in crude oil prices also pushed gasoline prices higher. Crude oil prices have risen lately and jumped by at least $2 a barrel on Dec. 23 when Russia moved to lower its output of crude oil due to the price cap instituted by the G7 countries on Moscow's exports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Solar energy may be more of a problem than we realize

The Biden administration has recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes billions of dollars earmarked for clean energy initiatives. However, the environment remains a global concern. The UN recently issued an alarming report that the planet is well off the pace to hit its greenhouse gas emissions goals. Solar energy is often discussed as one of the main solutions to the climate crisis. The Department of Energy estimates that as much as 40% of the U.S. could be powered by solar by 2035. However, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan cautions that solar energy may be more of a problem for the environment than we realize.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rigzone.com

New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude

A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy