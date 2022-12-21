Read full article on original website
Critics, congressmen, and members of the House Ways and Means Committee that released a six-year snapshot of Trump’s taxes slammed the former president on Wednesday for “lying” about a faux IRS audit throughout his presidency. The lie began in 2016 during his presidential campaign, when the Republican candidate claimed he couldn’t share his financial details due to an ongoing IRS audit, and grew to claims of multiple audits throughout his presidency as a basis for continued concealment of the documents. In actuality, the agency failed to audit Trump for the first two years of his presidency—despite the fact that annual audits of the president are required by law. Trump’s failure to provide his tax returns broke tradition with every president since Nixon and many vice presidents, who voluntarily offered records of their annual tax returns to the public for transparency. “Tonight we learned the IRS failed to follow the law and did not audit donald trump for years,” said one of the committee members, Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ), on Twitter. “Oh yeah and trump was lying when he said he was under audit.”
According to a report from Politico, the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already been poring over Donald Trump's tax returns that were finally turned over after the Supreme Court spurned the former president's efforts to keep them secret — and they have raised five "red flags" so far.
Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
Donald Trump’s attempts to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from reigning in the Trump business empire have been dashed after a federal judge refused a request from the former president Wednesday. In part of the lawsuit, James is also asking to have a court monitor Trump’s business empire to ensure the company’s financial activities are above board. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denied Trump’s appeal, writing: “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of tax fraud. To now impede a civil Enforcement Action by the New York Attorney General would be unprecedented and contrary to the interests of the people of New York.” Then, at the bottom of his eight-page ruling, the judge added a footnote on the last page that included a warning for the businessman and his legal team. “Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s lawyers are urged to reconsider their opposition to Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss,” it read. “This litigation has all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous.” Trump was attempting to stop James getting her hands on details about a specific trust that controls some Trump businesses.
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
Alex Wagner points out the ease with which Americans can find tax returns for President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden because the IRS conducted presidential audits with them, and looks at who was in charge of the IRS during the Trump administration. Dec. 23, 2022.
Yesterday the House January 6 Committee unanimously voted to recommend that former President Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted, for charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an act of Congress, and, the most serious, insurrection. A congressional criminal referral of a former president is unprecedented, and if Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice decide to prosecute Trump, they will have to address a formidable defense: that Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, no matter how irresponsible or how full of lies about a “stolen” 2020 election, was, after all, a political speech and thus protected by the First Amendment.
Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that his tax returns were under audit and therefore he could not release them to the public. He then spent years fighting to keep them secret from Congress. But he finally lost that battle on two fronts -- when the Supreme Court cleared the way for the House Ways & Means Committee to obtain six years of his tax records last month, and when the Committee voted this week to release them to the public. “It was like pulling teeth,” Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin tells Ali. We now know that Donald Trump was not under audit specifically during his first two years in office, despite an IRS rule that states, “the individual tax returns for the president and the vice president are subject to mandatory review.” Says Moore, “The fact that IRS didn’t audit is a puzzler.”Dec. 24, 2022.
The tax returns of former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania show they reported negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. In three of those years — 2015, 2016 and 2017 –the Trumps reported income tax liability of just $750, a report from the House Ways and Means Committee revealed. The Democrat-controlled panel voted 24-16 along party lines Tuesday evening to release the Trumps’ tax returns following a legal battle that began in 2016. The full release of the returns is expected in the coming days after all personal information is redacted from them. In the six-year period covered...
Donald Trump’s tax returns are opening up a can of worms about what might have been missed by the Internal Revenue Service over the last few years. Now, the Joint Committee on Taxation to House Ways & Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D., Mass.) is making a recommendation that the loans the former president made to his adult children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump should be looked into.
