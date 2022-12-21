Donald Trump’s attempts to block New York Attorney General Letitia James from reigning in the Trump business empire have been dashed after a federal judge refused a request from the former president Wednesday. In part of the lawsuit, James is also asking to have a court monitor Trump’s business empire to ensure the company’s financial activities are above board. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denied Trump’s appeal, writing: “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of tax fraud. To now impede a civil Enforcement Action by the New York Attorney General would be unprecedented and contrary to the interests of the people of New York.” Then, at the bottom of his eight-page ruling, the judge added a footnote on the last page that included a warning for the businessman and his legal team. “Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s lawyers are urged to reconsider their opposition to Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss,” it read. “This litigation has all the telltale signs of being both vexatious and frivolous.” Trump was attempting to stop James getting her hands on details about a specific trust that controls some Trump businesses.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO