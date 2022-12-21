ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Doesn’t Respect (or Even Understand) the Constitution

The “revelation” that former President Donald Trump supports the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution—if that’s what it takes to make him president again—is hardly worthy of the name. Trump’s comment—which he posted to Truth Social on Saturday and vehemently denied on Monday—is a...
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
Newsweek

Donald Trump Is About to Go Through Hell | Opinion

Former President Donald Trump could use a lot of referrals—to a tailor, for example, who could outfit him in clothes that are his size. But this week he got the referrals that he most deserved: to the Department of Justice, recommending his criminal prosecution for trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of political power.
MSNBC

Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own

When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.Dec. 4, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”

Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that his tax returns were under audit and therefore he could not release them to the public. He then spent years fighting to keep them secret from Congress. But he finally lost that battle on two fronts -- when the Supreme Court cleared the way for the House Ways & Means Committee to obtain six years of his tax records last month, and when the Committee voted this week to release them to the public. “It was like pulling teeth,” Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin tells Ali. We now know that Donald Trump was not under audit specifically during his first two years in office, despite an IRS rule that states, “the individual tax returns for the president and the vice president are subject to mandatory review.” Says Moore, “The fact that IRS didn’t audit is a puzzler.”Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber

The January 6th Report drops with a blueprint for The Department of Justice on how to indict former president Trump and the alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber walks through the January 6th Committee’s exhaustive, meticulous mountain of evidence and how close they came to pulling off a coup that would have “ended democracy and the rule of law as we know it.” Melber says it’s time for Garland to weigh that evidence without fear or favor to the people involved. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’

After the January 6th Committee released their final report and transcripts of multiple testimonies, it became very clear that the Committee is placing blame at the feet of one man: Donald Trump. Former impeachment manager and DoJ vet Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali “Trump has just used the Republican Party as the conveyor of what he wants to do.” He “used the frustration, the anger, this domestic hate … And harnessed it for his own good. His own purposes.”Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

"Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

The January 6th committee releasing testimony transcripts of Trump allies under oath. It comes as the panel formally issued criminal referrals for Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. Committee member and law professor, Rep. Jamie Raskin, joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the case to indict Trump and how it felt reading those referrals. Raskin saying the crimes are "clear" and adding “justice doesn’t equal the sadness and anger” Americans have experienced but it's time to “fortify American democracy against coups and insurrections.”Dec. 22, 2022.
Cheddar News

Trump Rebuked for Call to Suspend Constitution Over Election

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File) Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
MSNBC

January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election

Alex Wagner shares highlights from the January 6 Committee's final report that show Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but continued to stoke every doubt and conspiracy theory he could find to avoid admitting that fact to his supporters. Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC

Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how it is possible that years from now someone working in a corrupt White House will be inspired by Cassidy Hutchinson to break loose from the grip of that corruption and do the right thing.Dec. 23, 2022.

