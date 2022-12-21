ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latto Gets Decked Out In All-Pink Body Paint For Star-Studded ‘Area 24’ Birthday Party

If there’s one thing Latto is gonna do, it’s throw an extravagant birthday party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lYuY_0jqL22ut00
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

After throwing a “Wild Wild West” birthday party for her 23rd trip around the sun, Latto had to do something extravagant to celebrate her 24th birthday. Last week, she announced just what that “something extravagant” would be, revealing to fans that the theme for this year’s party would be “Area 24.”

“#Area24 for my birthday celebration this Monday in Atlanta,” she wrote on Instagram, posting the invitation. “I hope y’all got y’all costumes ready!!!! Y’all know I put on for the capricorns every year!!”

She went on to post a picture of herself decked out in blue body paint, showing off her assets as she showed off just how committed she was to her birthday theme.

“#Area24 tomorrow,” she wrote in her caption. “I hope y’all got y’all costumes readyyyy cause I’m going ALLLL OUTTT”

Once the actual celebration came around, Latto painted her entire body once again–but this time, she opted for pink paint. While she kept the clothes to a minimum, the “Big Energy” rapper also wore some metallic gloves, a barely-there top, and some alien-like bottoms. She also wore a pink wig and some pointed ears to complete the look.

Of course, it’s not a celebrity birthday celebration without special guests, which were all throughout Latto’s party.

Some of the A-listers in attendance included Queen Naija, Mariah The Scientist, Yung Miami, 21 Savage, Reginae Carter, Flo Milli, and Yung Baby Tate.

Check out some more clips from the special celebration down below:

