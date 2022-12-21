ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Incoming snow, wind threatening power outages, lives

By By Michelle Jensen
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

According to the latest from the National Weather Service, 6 to 9 inches of fluffy snow is expected to fall through tonight in Barron County. Combined with frigid temperatures and gusting winds later in the week, travel could become impossible, power outages are expected, and people are facing the prospect of frostbite and hypothermia if not protected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 3 a.m. Thursday in Rice Lake. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday, but strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will arrive Thursday afternoon through Friday night, according to the Weather Service. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming extremely difficult or impossible.

This event could be life-threatening for motorists stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. The Weather Service noted wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The National Weather Service website posted the following: “Frostbite can happen in minutes, especially on the extremities such as fingers, toes, nose and ears, but can affect any area of exposed skin. If you suspect frostbite, immediately move inside to a heated location and begin warming the affected areas using warm water or body heat. Do not use hot water or radiant heat such as a fireplace since affected areas can be easily burned. Seek medical attention for severe frostbite.” For more information on frostbite first aid and hypothermia visit weather.gov/safety/cold-during .

In addition, strong winds could dislodge heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm, resulting in power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

Emergency Management Services Director Mike Judy said warming shelters will be on standby in Barron County as they expect to see widespread outages once again. The county will coordinate with the power companies.

If outages are expected to last in the six-hour range, the county may open shelters, such as churches and community centers. In the case of long-term outages the county may call on a local school.

Updates on power outages will become available by social media.

To request assistance call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency number at 715-537-3106. Personnel will be on standby.

Customers should report their outages to their utility company and not call 911.

Rice Lake Utilities can be reached at 715-234-7004 or at ricelakeutilities.com/contact-us .

To report an outage to Xcel, go online to xcelenergy.com/out or call 800-895-1999.

For Barron Electric Cooperative, customers can call 866-258-8722 or visit barronelectric.com/outages .

Barron Electric Co-op offered these tips to prepare for an outage:

• Keep a three-to-five day supply of drinking water in plastic bottles. Plan on at least 1 gallon of water per person, per day.

• Store a manual can opener with enough nonperishable foods for three to five days. Canned meats, tuna fish, and peanut butter are good foods to store. Don’t forget food for pets!

• Conserve water by using paper plates and plastic utensils.

• Use a grill for outdoor cooking.

• Coordinate with neighbors for care of the elderly and disabled who are living alone.

• Maintain a supply of prescriptions, nonprescription drugs, vitamins and special dietary foods.

• Have first-aid kits in your home and car.

• Make sure you have cold weather clothing, blankets and sleeping bags.

• Use flashlights and other battery-operated lighting instead of candles.

• Keep fire extinguishers fully charged.

• Fill your bathtub with water for bathroom use before the storm (if you have a well).

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

WINTER STORM WARNING: Travel not recommended through tomorrow and Friday, with a wide range of impacts possible

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another winter storm that presents itself in two phases. The first phase will focus primarily on snowfall, with snow showers moving in as early as the late morning for some of our northwestern counties, before becoming a bit more widespread and spreading to our southeastern counties by the afternoon. Snow showers will be heavy at times, of course creating the possibility for slick roads as well as visibility issues. These snow showers will continue through the evening and into the overnight before tapering off and leading to scattered snow showers by tomorrow morning. With the bitter cold temperatures, this will be a light and fluffy snow, which will play a big factor in phase two of this storm system. Accumulations will likely be higher to the northwest, being that they will see the snow showers for a longer duration. While the southern parts of the viewing area are currently showing 3-6″ possible, be sure to note that locally higher accumulations are possible. While these pose their own sort of impacts, accumulations will not necessarily pose the largest impact of this storm system.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Irvine Park Christmas Village closed Thursday and Friday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Christmas Village at Irvine Park is closing for two days. According to John Jimenez, Director of Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, due to weather the Christmas Village at Irvine Park is closed Thursday and Friday. This includes both walking and driving through the Park.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Oak Grove Township

A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing state Highway 35 on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on state Highway 35 near 1240th Street in Oak Grove Township. It was determined that...
OAK GROVE, MN
Volume One

Rent this Tiny, Secluded Space Just Outside of Eau Claire

The Sap House Airbnb is the picture of serenity and seclusion, and it’s located right in the Chippewa Valley. With a near 360º view of the surrounding dense woods, the tiny home Airbnb, the Sap House, is practically in its own little world, making for the perfect peace-and-quiet getaway.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire hospitals announce list of most popular baby names in 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals are announcing the list of the most popular baby names for 2022. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the top choices for girls’ names were Amelia and Emma, while Oliver was the most-popular selection for boys’ names. Other top girls’ names included Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, Willow, Nora, Natalie and Olivia, while other top options for boys’ names included Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore and Noah.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Two People Discovered Deceased In Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY — Two people were discovered deceased after dispatch received a call of two people being found slumped over in a vehicle, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch received...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Female Driver Sentenced For Convictions Stemming From Single-Vehicle Crash

BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Lisa Olson for convictions stemming from a single-vehicle crash in Barron County that occurred in January 2021. Lisa was identified as the driver, she and two passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
drydenwire.com

Frederic Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In Siren Apartment; Threatened To Harm Officers

SIREN, Wis. -- A Frederic, WI man is in custody following an incident in Burnett County. According to the Siren Police Department, at approximately 4:37p on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, the Siren Police Department was called to a residence in the Village of Siren to respond to complaints of a verbal altercation of a domestic nature. The female complainant had left the residence and advised Patrick R. Kurkowski, 33, of Frederic, was still at her residence.
SIREN, WI
wwisradio.com

Formal Charges Pending for Eau Claire Man Who Broke Into Same House Twice

(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say a man broke into a home on Zephyr Hill Avenue earlier this month to get money for drugs. They say he broke into the same house again this week to get money for Christmas presents. Police arrested 40-year-old Christopher Lamb again this week after he broke into the same home twice. Investigators say he stole cash, checks, and personal identity documents during the first break-in. They say he grabbed another check during the second break-in. Lamb is now looking at formal charges, he’s out on bond and due back in court in February.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced On Convictions Of Theft From Employer

BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- A man charged with forgery and theft has been sentenced on convictions from his court case. Larry Titel was charged following an investigation into thefts of cash and checks from an individual that had hired Titel to work for them. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy