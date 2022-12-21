Incoming snow, wind threatening power outages, lives

According to the latest from the National Weather Service, 6 to 9 inches of fluffy snow is expected to fall through tonight in Barron County. Combined with frigid temperatures and gusting winds later in the week, travel could become impossible, power outages are expected, and people are facing the prospect of frostbite and hypothermia if not protected.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 3 a.m. Thursday in Rice Lake. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday, but strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will arrive Thursday afternoon through Friday night, according to the Weather Service. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming extremely difficult or impossible.

This event could be life-threatening for motorists stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. The Weather Service noted wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The National Weather Service website posted the following: “Frostbite can happen in minutes, especially on the extremities such as fingers, toes, nose and ears, but can affect any area of exposed skin. If you suspect frostbite, immediately move inside to a heated location and begin warming the affected areas using warm water or body heat. Do not use hot water or radiant heat such as a fireplace since affected areas can be easily burned. Seek medical attention for severe frostbite.” For more information on frostbite first aid and hypothermia visit weather.gov/safety/cold-during .

In addition, strong winds could dislodge heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm, resulting in power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

Emergency Management Services Director Mike Judy said warming shelters will be on standby in Barron County as they expect to see widespread outages once again. The county will coordinate with the power companies.

If outages are expected to last in the six-hour range, the county may open shelters, such as churches and community centers. In the case of long-term outages the county may call on a local school.

Updates on power outages will become available by social media.

To request assistance call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency number at 715-537-3106. Personnel will be on standby.

Customers should report their outages to their utility company and not call 911.

Rice Lake Utilities can be reached at 715-234-7004 or at ricelakeutilities.com/contact-us .

To report an outage to Xcel, go online to xcelenergy.com/out or call 800-895-1999.

For Barron Electric Cooperative, customers can call 866-258-8722 or visit barronelectric.com/outages .

Barron Electric Co-op offered these tips to prepare for an outage:

• Keep a three-to-five day supply of drinking water in plastic bottles. Plan on at least 1 gallon of water per person, per day.

• Store a manual can opener with enough nonperishable foods for three to five days. Canned meats, tuna fish, and peanut butter are good foods to store. Don’t forget food for pets!

• Conserve water by using paper plates and plastic utensils.

• Use a grill for outdoor cooking.

• Coordinate with neighbors for care of the elderly and disabled who are living alone.

• Maintain a supply of prescriptions, nonprescription drugs, vitamins and special dietary foods.

• Have first-aid kits in your home and car.

• Make sure you have cold weather clothing, blankets and sleeping bags.

• Use flashlights and other battery-operated lighting instead of candles.

• Keep fire extinguishers fully charged.

• Fill your bathtub with water for bathroom use before the storm (if you have a well).