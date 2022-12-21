Read full article on original website
BBC
Man, 20, hit by car in attempted murder in Glasgow
A man is in hospital after being hit by a car in Glasgow, in what police are treating as an attempted murder. Officers were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian and parked cars before catching fire on Langlands Road in Govan. The 20-year-old was taken to...
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Woman fatally shot was not targeted - police
Police hunting a gunman who killed a woman at a pub in Merseyside on Christmas Eve have appealed for help over the "callous shooting". Four other people were injured but police do not believe the 26-year-old victim, who was celebrating with her sister and friends, was targeted. Officers said the...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Second murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at about 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 29-year-old...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Police treat car collision as attempted murder
Detectives investigating an incident in which two women were hit by a car say they are treating it as attempted murder. Thames Valley Police said it happened on South Fifth Street, Milton Keynes, at about 03:20 GMT on Tuesday. A woman in her twenties, and another in her thirties, were...
BBC
Murder inquiry launched after man with suspected stab wound dies near park
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with a suspected stab wound died near a park in Salford. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was found just after midnight near Clarendon Park after officers were called by an ambulance crew. GMP said he was assaulted and found...
BBC
Jersey flats explosion: Tenth person injured dies
A woman who was injured in an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey earlier this month has died, taking the death toll to 10. Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building adjacent to Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed in the early hours of 10 December.
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
BBC
Man stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A murder investigation is under way after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub. The man was fatally injured at The Crane on Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead...
BBC
Blind BBC News correspondent Sean Dilley defeats mugger who stole his phone
A blind BBC reporter says he "instinctively" leapt on a mugger who had stolen his mobile phone - and managed to get it back. Sean Dilley was targeted on Tuesday while on a break during a night shift at London's New Broadcasting House. A person riding a bike snatched the...
BBC
Taofeek Lamidi murder: Wanted man appeal over 2017 New Year's Eve killing
Police investigating the murder of Taofeek Lamidi who was stabbed on New Year's Eve in 2017 are trying to trace his suspected killer five years on. Ahmed Mohamed, 25, is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Mr Lamidi in Memorial Avenue, West Ham in east London. The Met...
BBC
Paris shooting: Suspect admits 'pathological' hatred of migrants
The man accused of a deadly attack against the Kurdish community in Paris has admitted to a "pathological" hatred of migrants, French prosecutors say. The 69-year-old told investigators he had planned to kill "non-European foreigners" as he embarked on his shooting spree on Friday, they say. The suspect was placed...
BBC
County Wicklow crash victim was playwright Jo Egan
The victim of a crash in County Wicklow on Christmas Eve was the Belfast-based playwright Jo Egan. The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, near Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on Saturday. Originally from Dublin, Ms Egan was well known in the Northern Ireland arts scene, having founded...
BBC
Fresh appeal for Lyla Lake, 13, missing over Christmas
A 13-year-old girl from Basingstoke in Hampshire who has been missing for six days boarded a train to Reading before her disappearance, police have said. Lyla Lake was last seen at Reading train station on Wednesday 21 December at 21:57 GMT, officers said, as they escalated appeals for information. Her...
BBC
One airlifted to hospital, two others hurt after crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being trapped in wreckage following a car crash. Three people were injured in a serious crash involving two cars on Pen Llyn, Gwynedd on Monday afternoon. The collision happened on the A497 at Boduan, near Nefyn, just before 15:00...
BBC
Tyrone crashes: Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy among victims
Two of the three people who died in a crash near Cookstown in County Tyrone on Monday were Patrick Rogers and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy. The driver of the other car - a woman in her 80s - also died in the collision in Dungannon Road about 15:30 GMT. Mr...
