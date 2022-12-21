ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blizzard blamed for deadly 50-vehicle pileup along Ohio interstate

SANDUSKY, Ohio - At least one person is reportedly dead and several others injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up amidst a blizzard in Ohio. According to local officials, the scene of the crash is on Interstate 80, which is also the Ohio Turnpike, at the Sandusky-Erie county border. That’s south of Sandusky in the northwestern part of the state.
PHOTOS: Cold blast turns Central Florida into a winter wonderland

PALM COAST, Fla. - Some Central Florida residents woke up to icicles and frost as freezing temperatures moved in on Christmas Eve!. FOX 35 viewer Aprill Gray sent in photos from Palm Coast of what she called a "winter wonderland" in her neighborhood. "Good morning from Palm Coast – where...
Central Florida zookeepers preparing animals for cold weather

SANFORD, Fla. - While Floridians prepare for the cold, zookeepers at the Central Florida Zoo are doing the same. Prep work for the animals' habitats started several days ago. Stephanie Williams, director of the Central Florida Zoo said regardless the zoo preps and has a plan for the weather. "They're...
WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard

A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica. That wasn't the case, but one might disagree after Wednesday's wild weather day in southeastern Wyoming. A dangerous blizzard has begun its intensification into a soon-to-be...
Here's how to protect your plants, pets this weekend as temperatures drop in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - You’ve heard of the three P’s when it comes to cold weather and how important it is to protect them — Pets. Pipes. Plants. "There’s definitely going to be cold enough temps where we’re going to see plants that need to be protected," said Eric Apen. He’s the co-owner of Apenberry’s Gardens in College Park. He said you’ll definitely want to protect your plants this weekend.
Freezing cold weather arrives in Central Florida for Christmas weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 46 degrees. Frigid air remains in place all weekend long trapping highs in the 40s. It will make for one of the coldest Christmas weekends ever for Central Florida. Lows fall to below freezing again tonight despite more clouds expected. Feels like temperatures will be dangerously cold again Christmas morning.
Central Florida freeze: Tips on how to prepare for chilly weather, hard freeze

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida is about to get hit with the coldest temperatures of the season. If you haven't already broken out that winter coat, now's the time to do so!. With chilly temperatures expected to drop on Christmas Eve, many residents may feel caught off guard with how to prepare for such big weather changes in the Sunshine State. How do you keep your plants alive? Will your pipes be affected? How do you keep your family safe?
Central Florida freeze: Preparing your pipes for the cold

When freezing temperatures make it all the way to Central Florida, the last thing you want to be dealing with is a busted pipe. Plumbers say you can keep water running at a light trickle, but they also advise insulating outdoor pipes of valves.
Why does the heater smell like it's burning when you turn it on?

Florida residents will have to turn on their heaters for the first time in a long time as Arctic air brings the coldest temperatures of the season this Christmas weekend. If you smell a burning smell when you turn on the heater, officials explain what that is and if you should be worried.
Weather Forecast: Dec. 21, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see a drastic change in the weather over the next 48 hours. By late Friday and into Saturday, the region will experience some of the coldest weather of the season and it will be the coldest Christmas Eve recorded since the 1980s.
