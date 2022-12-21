Read full article on original website
What 7 CNOs told Becker's about nurse well-being, retention this year
Supporting nurses and promoting their well-being was a top priority for chief nursing officers this year amid workforce shortages and ongoing pandemic stressors. Below, find a sampling of insights that CNOs shared with Becker's regarding these efforts in 2022. Erica DeBoer, RN. Chief Nursing Officer at Sanford Health (Sioux Falls,...
10 notable CFO transitions this year
From leadership appointments at newly formed health systems to financial experts stepping into CEO positions and the end of some decades-long healthcare careers, here are 10 CFO moves that captured the attention of Becker's Hospital Review's readers this year:. 1. Anthony DeFurio was named executive vice president and CFO of...
AHA taps WakeMed Health's former chief medical officer to serve in new executive role
The American Hospital Association has selected Chris DeRienzo, MD, to serve as senior vice president and chief physician executive — a newly created role in which he will oversee the organization's physician leadership agenda. Dr. DeRienzo is the former chief medical officer and senior vice president of quality at...
MetroHealth chief administrative officer to exit
Jane Platten is leaving her role as executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Cleveland-based MetroHealth System, cleveland.com reported Dec. 20. Ms. Platten will depart at the end of the year by "mutual agreement," MetroHealth said, according to the publication. The health system confirmed the departure in a statement...
BayCare names chief physician executive
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare will welcome Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, as its new chief physician executive at the start of 2023. Dr. Viswanathan's role is effective Jan. 1. She has worked for BayCare since June as vice president and CMO of the system's St. Joseph's, St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals in Tampa.
12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
8 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From fired MetroHealth CEO filing a second lawsuit against the system to three California hospitals paying $22.5 million to settle billing fraud allegations, here are eight recent legal actions involving hospitals that Becker's has reported since Dec. 6:. 1. UVA Health faces class-action lawsuit alleging religious discrimination. Attorneys filed a...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks an assistant director of pharmacy services. 2. Intermountain Healthcare,...
Healthcare billing fraud: 8 recent cases
From a mistrial in a $158 million case, to a Georgia lab owner's conviction in a $463 million Medicare scheme, here are eight healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 14:. 1. Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme. Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia,...
New York City nurses authorize strike as voting nears completion
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to give their bargaining teams the ability to call a strike. More than 14,000 out of 17,000 nurses from 12 private hospitals in New York City have completed their strike authorization votes, with 98.8 percent citywide voting in favor of strike authorization, according to a Dec. 22 union news release.
105 hospital, health system projects in 2022 worth $100M or more, ranked
Becker's has reported on more than 100 hospital and health system projects worth $100 million or more in 2022, including 20 with a $1 billion price tag or higher. Big-ticket 2022 hospital and health system projects, in order from most to least expensive:. 1. Developer breaks ground on $5B medical...
'This won't be over in a week or 2': Wisconsin hospitals, pharmacies ration Tamiflu
Wisconsin hospitals and pharmacies are limiting their Tamiflu prescriptions in the face of severe shortages, NBC affiliate WMTV reported Dec. 20. Many health systems are only prescribing Tamiflu to the younger and older populations most at risk of dire influenza symptoms, David Ottenbaer, MD, vice president of primary care services at St. Louis-based SSM Health said in the report.
3 providers choosing Conifer for RCM services
Here are three providers that chose Conifer Health Solutions for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement, with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding. 2. Conifer on...
California county relieves $135M in medical debt
The San Mateo County (Calif.) Board of Supervisors has approved an agreement with RIP Medical Debt that will eliminate debt for 72,399 residents, Climate Magazine reported Dec. 20. The agreement with the charity, that buys bundled debt from hospitals at a fraction of their original cost, will relieve $135.4 million...
Virtual everything, asynchronous care, sustainability: Healthcare innovation predictions for '23
Healthcare had an innovative year, with many new technologies entering the frame for hospitals and health system innovation arms investing in promising solutions. But what will 2023 bear for healthcare innovation? Becker's got forecasts from five health system leaders:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
North Dakota hospital completes $58M financing agreement
Cando, N.D.-based Towner County Medical Center has completed a $58 million financing agreement that will go toward building a critical access hospital and nursing home. The project will consolidate the Towner County Medical Center and the Towner County Living Center into one facility. The new facility will have 30 skilled nursing beds, five basic care beds and eight inpatient beds, according to a Dec. 21 Greater Commercial Lending news release.
Sovah Health taps hospital CEO, market president
Sovah Health, a member of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, has named Steve Heatherly market president and CEO of its Danville (Va.) hospital. Mr. Heatherly has more than 25 years of experience as a healthcare executive, according to a Dec. 21 news release from Sovah Health. Most recently, he served as COO of Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville, N.C. He previously spent nearly 10 years as CEO of two Duke Lifepoint hospitals in western North Carolina.
Maine nurses confront hospital president over end of paid leave
Members of the Maine State Nurses Association are expressing disapproval toward Maine Medical Center President Jeff Sanders after they said the Portland-based hospital illegally ended nurses' paid leave for bereavement, jury duty and military service. The union, which represents 4,000 nurses and caregivers in Maine, held a rally over the...
Corewell Health East names new Farmington Hills campus president
Derk Pronger was named the next president of Corewell Health Farmington Hills (Mich.) Hospital. He previously served as chief operating officer for the Farmington Hills campus and also worked as the chief operating officer and interim president and chief executive officer for Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Medical Center and as vice president of surgical and ancillary services at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy (Mich.) Hospital.
