OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Christmas falling on a weekend, it might be perfect for many looking to spend time with family, but for small businesses, it can be a real blow. "When holidays fall on the weekend, it can be really hard for local businesses because nobody comes out on the weekends and a lot of time businesses are closed, especially for big holidays like Christmas," said Co-Owner of Urban Agrarian, Chelsey Simpson. "Businesses count on a lot of weekend traffic, so that can cut sales. Sometimes several thousand dollars that doesn't really come back."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO