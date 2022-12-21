ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Oklahoma City, Edmond leaders share Christmas cleanup do's and don'ts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Leaders of cities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are asking for a gift from Oklahomans this Christmas, and it doesn't require any wrapping. People are being asked to clean up responsibly after their celebrations, which means getting rid of things like Christmas trees and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OBI in need of blood donors as winter weather moves through Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — All Our Blood Institute donor centers remain open throughout Oklahoma during the winter weather. Governor Stitt has issued a state of emergency causing some closures, but healthcare workers, emergency responders, and support for those needing blood means our centers must remain open. If you...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC local retailers 'freaking out' over weekend holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Christmas falling on a weekend, it might be perfect for many looking to spend time with family, but for small businesses, it can be a real blow. "When holidays fall on the weekend, it can be really hard for local businesses because nobody comes out on the weekends and a lot of time businesses are closed, especially for big holidays like Christmas," said Co-Owner of Urban Agrarian, Chelsey Simpson. "Businesses count on a lot of weekend traffic, so that can cut sales. Sometimes several thousand dollars that doesn't really come back."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture

Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Willow

If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the holidays are the perfect time!. Today we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Willow. Check out this story to see if Willow would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to see what animals...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Demolition permit for old OKC Jail no longer being considered

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City councilwoman announced on Wednesday that the Old City Jail will no longer be demolished. JoBeth Hamon, Councilwoman for Ward 6, says this is a move she has been working toward for several years. "Over the past few years, I've been able to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
How to protect your home from below freezing temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday and Friday, Oklahomans will be facing temperatures below zero, and you may want to make sure your home is prepared for the extreme cold. Experts told Fox 25 that one of the most important things that you need to do before the cold hits is cover your outdoor faucets and pipes to avoid them bursting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texas man killed in Thursday crash on the Turner Turnpike

LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a wreck on the Turner Turnpike on Thursday. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 152, a few miles east of Luther. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Adelfino Alaniz of Freer, Texas was driving a Chevrolet Silverado...
LUTHER, OK
Choctaw woman accused of stealing car left unoccupied to warm up

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A Choctaw woman was arrested after Stillwater police said she stole a woman's car after it was left unoccupied to warm up in the cold weather. Officers responded to N. Cimarron Plaza just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. "The victim started her vehicle to warm...
STILLWATER, OK

