Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City, Edmond leaders share Christmas cleanup do's and don'ts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Leaders of cities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are asking for a gift from Oklahomans this Christmas, and it doesn't require any wrapping. People are being asked to clean up responsibly after their celebrations, which means getting rid of things like Christmas trees and...
okcfox.com
Second Chances thrift store provides hotel rooms for the homeless in winter weather
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A local thrift shop owner is covering the cost of hotel rooms to get help for more than two hundred people experiencing homelessness out of the cold. Delisa Jones says she tries to do this each time the temps get below freezing after needing...
okcfox.com
OBI in need of blood donors as winter weather moves through Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — All Our Blood Institute donor centers remain open throughout Oklahoma during the winter weather. Governor Stitt has issued a state of emergency causing some closures, but healthcare workers, emergency responders, and support for those needing blood means our centers must remain open. If you...
okcfox.com
OKC Zoo Safari Lights cancelled for December 22 and 23 due to extreme cold temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Due to the extreme cold, both the Oklahoma City Zoo and OKC Zoo Safari Lights will be closed Thursday and Friday. Both the walk-through and drive-thru experience of the OKC Zoo Safari Lights will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the extremely cold temperatures that have swept through the state.
okcfox.com
'Plan ahead': How tomorrow's winter storm may impact travelers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bad situation for those wanting to travel somewhere for Christmas. Thousands of flights are being delayed or cancelled across the country ahead of tomorrow's winter storm. Fox 25 visited Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) on Wednesday to see how the forecasted arctic blast will...
okcfox.com
OKC local retailers 'freaking out' over weekend holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Christmas falling on a weekend, it might be perfect for many looking to spend time with family, but for small businesses, it can be a real blow. "When holidays fall on the weekend, it can be really hard for local businesses because nobody comes out on the weekends and a lot of time businesses are closed, especially for big holidays like Christmas," said Co-Owner of Urban Agrarian, Chelsey Simpson. "Businesses count on a lot of weekend traffic, so that can cut sales. Sometimes several thousand dollars that doesn't really come back."
okcfox.com
Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture
Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
okcfox.com
'I love helping people': Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City delivers warm meals to seniors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Christmas came early for homebound seniors in Oklahoma City on December 23, as volunteers delivered warm meals to their doorsteps. The packaged meals were stocked with apples, crackers and a main dish. It came from the nonprofit Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police turn to the public to identify check fraud suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help with a case of check fraud. Police said the two suspects seen on this page tried to pass a counterfeit check of a significant amount at a furniture store near Reno and Portland earlier on Tuesday.
okcfox.com
Technicians respond to home heating and plumbing emergencies amid freezing weather
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Technicians with A&T Mechanical Heat & Air Services, Inc. responded to emergency calls in the Oklahoma City area as the state dealt with frigid temperatures on Thursday. Joseph Alvarez, one of the company's owners, shared tips on how homeowners can avoid similar issues. To avoid...
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Willow
If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the holidays are the perfect time!. Today we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Willow. Check out this story to see if Willow would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to see what animals...
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
okcfox.com
Demolition permit for old OKC Jail no longer being considered
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City councilwoman announced on Wednesday that the Old City Jail will no longer be demolished. JoBeth Hamon, Councilwoman for Ward 6, says this is a move she has been working toward for several years. "Over the past few years, I've been able to...
okcfox.com
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
okcfox.com
Langston University follows Gov. Stitt's Executive Order, bans TikTok on campus internet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Langston University announced Thursday that it is blocking access to TikTok on its wired and wireless networks. The university said the move to block the social media app is in compliance with Gov. Stitt's Executive Order 2022-33. This means TikTok will not be accessible on...
okcfox.com
EMSA warns of possible hypothermia, frostbite risks ahead of winter weather blast
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Emergency Medical Services Authority officials are sounding the alarm when it comes to hypothermia and frostbite risks as temperatures in the Oklahoma City area are expected to plummet over the coming days. The Homeless Alliance is also responding to the situation. According to the...
okcfox.com
We've got your back: How to survive the arctic weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fox 25 has got your back with how to survive this arctic weather. If you lose power or get stuck in your car, what do you do?. Fox 25 reached out to the American Red Cross to find out what to do if the worst happens.
okcfox.com
How to protect your home from below freezing temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday and Friday, Oklahomans will be facing temperatures below zero, and you may want to make sure your home is prepared for the extreme cold. Experts told Fox 25 that one of the most important things that you need to do before the cold hits is cover your outdoor faucets and pipes to avoid them bursting.
okcfox.com
Texas man killed in Thursday crash on the Turner Turnpike
LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 77-year-old man was killed in a wreck on the Turner Turnpike on Thursday. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 152, a few miles east of Luther. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Adelfino Alaniz of Freer, Texas was driving a Chevrolet Silverado...
okcfox.com
Choctaw woman accused of stealing car left unoccupied to warm up
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A Choctaw woman was arrested after Stillwater police said she stole a woman's car after it was left unoccupied to warm up in the cold weather. Officers responded to N. Cimarron Plaza just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. "The victim started her vehicle to warm...
Comments / 0